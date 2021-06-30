Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Hermoine Donlon (née Mellett), Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford

Hermione, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of University Hospital Galway. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Mary, her brother Mark and also by her sister Deirdre. Hermione will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Tommy N., son Fergal, daughter-in-law Martina, grandson Matthew, sister Anne, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Hermione’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.40am to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium ,Cavan. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Hermione and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Ocology Unit and University Hospital Galway c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please.

Michael (Mick) Brennan, The Donahies, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Brennan - 28th June 2021, (The Donahies, Dublin 13, formerly of Carrowclogher, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and late of Dublin Bus, Clontarf Garage), (Peacefully), surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Martin, Mary, Geraldine, Dermot, and Fiona. Very sadly missed by his wife, sons and daughters, sons-in-law Trevor and Andrew, daughters-in-law Hazel and Renata, grandchildren Eilish, Abbie, Robyn, Lucy and Ben, brothers and sisters Carmel, Teresa, Eddie, Josephine, Noel and Trudy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends and neighbours. (Predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary Margaret, sister Ita and brothers Paddy, Sean, Gerry and Mel).

May he rest in peace.

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Friday, 2nd July. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send on condolences in the traditional manner.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday, 2nd July, at 12pm via Holy Trinity Parish.

The Crematorium Service will be streamed live on Friday afternoon at 2pm via Dardistown Crematorium Chapel.

Patrick Kelly (Jnr), Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford





The death occurred, at home in the loving care of his family, on Tuesday, June 29 of Patrick Kelly (Jnr), Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his mother Patricia. Patrick will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Anne Marie, sons Michael and Thomas, daughter Lisa, father Patsy, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Veronica, Anna Rose, Bernadette, Geraldine and Patricia, father-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law Brian, Michael, Brendan, Francis, Michael and Peter, sisters-in-law Christine and Susan, uncle Pat Joe, aunts Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica, nephews and nieces and his many good neighbours and friends.

You gave us years of happiness, Then sorrow came with tears, You have left us lovely memories, We will treasure through the years. Rest in Peace Patrick.

Funeral cortege will leave Patrick's home on Thursday morning July 1 at 10.40am to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Mass will be restricted to 50 people, in line with current guidelines. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private please.

Johanna Donlon (née Murphy), Brickfield House, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford





The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Sunday, June 27 of Johanna Donlon (née Murphy), Brickfield House, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret, brothers Eugene and Frankie, sister Cecilia and son-in-law Claas. Johanna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Tom, daughters Lynn (U.S.A.) and Marguerite (Germany), son Tom (Dublin), grandchildren Connor, Aideen, Giacomo, Isabella and Kíla, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Viviana, sister Marguerite (Navan), sister-in-law Peggy (Longford), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May she rest in peace.

Johanna’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning, July 1 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Johanna and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people, in line with current guidance. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Rose Gibney, Ballynameagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath





The death occurred, suddenly, following an accident., on Sunday, June 27 of Rose Gibney, Millstream, Ballynameagh, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her parents Maura and Pat, brothers Patrick, Matt and James, sisters Jane and Anne, niece and goddaughter Caitlín-Lily, aunts Breedge and Rose, brother-in-law Aonghus (Ennis), cousins, neighbours and friends. May Rose rest in peace.

Removal on Friday, July 2nd, to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private and family flowers only, please; donations, if so desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Brigid Murray-Walshe, Palmerstown, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, June 27 of Brigid Murray-Walshe, (Dispensing Optician) and late of Palmerstown, Dublin and Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Loving mam of Ciara, David, Daniel, Andrew and Alex, granny to Max; sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, partner Don, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandson, nieces, nephews, Aunt Moll, cousins, extended family, Declan, and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family only (with a limit of 50 persons). To view Brigid's funeral service please click on the following link on Thursday, July 1 at 2pm: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

No flowers by request donations if desired to Cancer Research



Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Wednesday, June 2 of Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Birmingham and late of Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen her brother Bernard, sisters Molly and Bridie. Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Jimmy, Caroline, Rosie, Susie and Jackie. Sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 8 at 11am. in St. Francis Church Birmingham. Link st.francis.livevideostream.co.uk The family appreciates your support at this sad time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;