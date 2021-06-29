Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Larry (Laurence) Noonan, Rath, Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at South Westmeath Hospice, on Monday, June 28 of Larry (Laurence) Noonan, Rath, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Predeceased by his parents William and Eithne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, son Paul, daughter Aisling, son in Law Liam Doogan (Tubberclair, Glasson). Sadly missed by his brothers Eugene, Liam, John, Michaël, Paul, sisters Mary Walsh (Emper, Ballynacargy), Edel Feeney (Moigh, Ballymahon), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncle, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately at his home. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for family will take place on Wednesday, June 30 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Forgney, Co Longford, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to gather outside Forgney church and graveyard and along the route via Clooneen.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Westmeath Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society.

Johanna Donlon (née Murphy), Brickfield House, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Sunday, June 27 of Johanna Donlon (née Murphy), Brickfield House, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret, brothers Eugene and Frankie, sister Cecilia and son-in-law Claas. Johanna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Tom, daughters Lynn (U.S.A.) and Marguerite (Germany), son Tom (Dublin), grandchildren Connor, Aideen, Giacomo, Isabella and Kíla, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Viviana, sister Marguerite (Navan), sister-in-law Peggy (Longford), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May she rest in peace.

Johanna’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning, July 1 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Johanna and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people, in line with current guidance. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Rose Gibney, Ballynameagh, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, following an accident., on Sunday, June 27 of Rose Gibney, Millstream, Ballynameagh, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her parents Maura and Pat, brothers Patrick, Matt and James, sisters Jane and Anne, niece and goddaughter Caitlín-Lily, aunts Breedge and Rose, brother-in-law Aonghus (Ennis), cousins, neighbours and friends. May Rose rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Brigid Murray-Walshe, Palmerstown, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, June 27 of Brigid Murray-Walshe, (Dispensing Optician) and late of Palmerstown, Dublin and Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Loving mam of Ciara, David, Daniel, Andrew and Alex, granny to Max; sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, partner Don, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandson, nieces, nephews, Aunt Moll, cousins, extended family, Declan, and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family only (with a limit of 50 persons). To view Brigid's funeral service please click on the following link on Thursday, July 1 at 2pm: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

No flowers by request donations if desired to Cancer Research

Seán Moran, Gortfadda, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 93rd year in Sligo university hospital, on Monday, June 28 of Seán Moran, Gortfadda, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Anne and brother Packie Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anne and Maureen, sons-in-law, grandsons, brother Thomas and sister-in-law, and all extended family and many friends. May Seán's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal from his residence to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 30 at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill.House private please.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Seán's Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends. (limit of 50 people in the Church). The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Sr Carmel O'Reilly, Longford Town, Longford / Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Sunday, June 27 of Sr Carmel, Convents of Mercy, Longford, Granard, Spiddal and Athlone and formerly of Carrickakillew, Finea, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Rose, by her brothers Brian, Hugh-Patrick, Simon, Michael and infant brother Sean and by her sisters Margaret, Sr.Rose and her infant sister Julia. Sr.Carmel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and by her Mercy Community of the Western Province. May she rest in peace.

Sr Carmel’s funeral cortege will leave The Convent Chapel, Convent Road, Longford on Tuesday morning, June 29 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in the Convent plot in St. Mary’s Parish Church grounds, Granard.

Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com Sr Carmel's family and her Mercy Community very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Marie McGarry (née Reynolds), Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 26 of Marie McGarry (née Reynolds), Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Malachy, her brother Tommy and sister Carmel. Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Angela, Helen (Reynolds), Breda (Donnelly), Denise (Curtin) and Edel (Dunne), her sons in law Pascal, Paul, Al and Paul, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Angela, her sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Marie’s remains will repose at her residence on Monday, June 28 from 4pm to 9pm for family, close friends and neighbours, due to Covid restrictions. Marie’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Tuesday, June 29 to arrive at St Joseph’s church Cloonturk for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Marie’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.



Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Birmingham, on Wednesday, June 2 of Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Birmingham and late of Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen her brother Bernard, sisters Molly and Bridie. Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Jimmy, Caroline, Rosie, Susie and Jackie. Sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 8 at 11am. in St. Francis Church Birmingham. Link st.francis.livevideostream.co.uk The family appreciates your support at this sad time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;