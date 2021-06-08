Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Francis Oliver Kiernan, Malahide, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the care of his devoted wife Patricia and loving son James, on Saturday, June 5 of Francis Oliver Kiernan (ex Air Corps), Malahide, Co Dublin, formerly of Drimure, Co Longford. Francis bore his long illness with great courage and dignity. Predeceased by his parents Maura and Jack, his brother James and his friend and colleague Padraig Joyce. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, son James, his relatives and worldwide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Arriving at St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide, for Mass, Covid restrictions respected, on Wednesday, June 9 at 11am which may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide or www.malahideparish.ie . Burial afterwards in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Hospice Foundation.

Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home in Tara Court Balbriggan Co Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 6 of Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Sean Reilly and granddaughter Gemma Horohan, she will be forever missed by her husband Tom, daughter Laura and son Eoin, her grandchildren Nathaniel, Michelle, Katie and Paige, her sister Mary and brother in law Martin Farrell (Ballinalee) her sister in law Bridget (Bridgie) Reilly, her daughter-in-law Dee and her son in law Shane, her nieces, nephews and large community of friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements as follows: Breege will be reposing at her home on Monday, June 7 from 4pm for family and close friends. Funeral mass will take place in St Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan, on Tuesday, June 8 at 1pm and streamed online at www.balbrigganparish.com or https://www.media.tv

Following the funeral Mass her cortège will travel to her home at Aughnashannagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford, arriving at approximately 4pm to repose Tuesday evening, June 8 for local family and friends. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday, June 9, at 1.30pm which may be viewed at Angelcam Live video from Lakelands Crematorium Cavan camera ( click2stream.com ). Burial of ashes will take place with mass at a later time in Ballinalee. Family flowers only.

Mary Kate Crowe (née Gaffney), Drumhowra, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of her family at Esker Lodge Nursing Home Cavan, on Sunday, June 6 of Mary Kate Crowe (née Gaffney), Drumhowra, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Peter, and infant son Peter,sisters Rose Anne,Teresa, and Chistina, brothers Michael, and James, Sadly missed by her sons Tommy, James (Patricia), Paraig, daughters Katherine (Brian) and Rose (Hughie), brother Hughie, Her adored grandchildren Kevin, Katelyn, Killian, Chloe, Shauna, Ciara, Conor, Dylan and Molly, sisters in law ,brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Kate Rest in Peace.Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan.on Monday evening, June 7 from 7pm. until 9pm.Removal on Tuesday morning, June 8 to arrive St. Joseph's Church Loughduff for 11am. Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Loughduff cemetery.Due to HSE.and Government Restrictions the family home is private.

Michael Owens, St Theresa's Road, Lisnamult, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted and attentive care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, June 5 of Michael Owens, St Theresa’s Road, Lisnamult, Roscommon town and formerly of Annaghmore, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear brother of the late Jimmy, Mary and Frank. He will be very sadly missed by his brothers Anthony and PJ, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

In an effort to follow current guidelines, Michael’s funeral will be attended by family and close friends only. His funeral cortège will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday morning, June 8 at 10.30am and arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

The Owens family very much appreciate your support at this time and acknowledge with much gratitude the gentle and wonderful care that Michael received in St Catherine’s Ward of the Sacred Heart Home over the past number of months. Please note that Michael’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

