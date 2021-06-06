Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 6, 2021 - evening

Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home in Tara Court Balbriggan Co Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 6 of Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Sean Reilly and granddaughter Gemma Horohan, she will be forever missed by her husband Tom, daughter Laura and son Eoin, her grandchildren Nathaniel, Michelle, Katie and Paige, her sister Mary and brother in law Martin Farrell (Ballinalee) her sister in law Bridget (Bridgie) Reilly, her daughter-in-law Dee and her son in law Shane, her nieces, nephews and large community of friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements as follows: Breege will be reposing at her home on Monday, June 7 from 4pm for family and close friends. Funeral mass will take place in St Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan, on Tuesday, June 8 at 1pm and streamed online at www.balbrigganparish.com or https://www.media.tv

Following the funeral Mass her cortège will travel to her home at Aughnashannagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford, arriving at approximately 4pm to repose Tuesday evening, June 8 for local family and friends. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday, June 9, at 1.30pm which may be viewed at Angelcam Live video from Lakelands Crematorium Cavan camera ( click2stream.com ). Burial of ashes will take place with mass at a later time in Ballinalee. Family flowers only.

Mary Jo McKenna (née Sheerin), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful caring staff of the Sunset lodge, St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Saturday, June 5 of Mary Jo McKenna (née Sheerin), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Peggy McGlynn, brothers Michael and Thomas. Sadly missed by sons Padraig (Killoe), Seamus (Longford), Aidan (Castlepollard), daughters Catherine Gray (Killoe), Ann McKeon (Aughnacliffe) and Caroline (London), her brother Jimmy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, June 6 from 5-7pm. Remains arriving on Monday, JUne 7 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery. The funeral Mass is private to family members. Mary Jo’s funeral Mass can be viewed online www.vimeo.com/559484355 The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Anne Gaskin (née Murphy), 19 Seangharraí Drive, Ballinagh, Cavan / Bray, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully at home, in the care of her loving family, on Saturday, June 5 of Anne Gaskin (nee Murphy), 19 Seangharraí Drive, Ballinagh, Co Cavan & formerly Bray, Co Wicklow. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Margaret- Anne, Marina, Paula & Krystina, son Patrick, her adored grandchildren & great-grandchildren, her brother, sister, sons in law, daughter in law, all her relatives & many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Anne will repose at her home in Seangharraí on Sunday, June 6 from 4pm until 6pm for family, close friends & neighbours. All other times are strictly for family time, please. The funeral cortège will leave her home on Monday morning, June 7 at 10.30am, on foot, and will travel to St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. Burial will take place afterwards in the new cemetery. Anyone standing along the route are asked to observe social distancing guidelines.

Mary Kate Crowe (née Gaffney), Drumhowra, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of her family at Esker Lodge Nursing Home Cavan, on Sunday, June 6 of Mary Kate Crowe (née Gaffney), Drumhowra, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Peter, and infant son Peter,sisters Rose Anne,Teresa, and Chistina, brothers Michael, and James, Sadly missed by her sons Tommy, James (Patricia), Paraig, daughters Katherine (Brian) and Rose (Hughie), brother Hughie, Her adored grandchildren Kevin, Katelyn, Killian, Chloe, Shauna, Ciara, Conor, Dylan and Molly, sisters in law ,brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Kate Rest in Peace.Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan.on Monday evening, June 7 from 7pm. until 9pm.Removal on Tuesday morning, June 8 to arrive St. Joseph's Church Loughduff for 11am. Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Loughduff cemetery.Due to HSE.and Government Restrictions the family home is private.

Michael Owens, St Theresa's Road, Lisnamult, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted and attentive care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, June 5 of Michael Owens, St Theresa’s Road, Lisnamult, Roscommon town and formerly of Annaghmore, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear brother of the late Jimmy, Mary and Frank. He will be very sadly missed by his brothers Anthony and PJ, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

In an effort to follow current guidelines, Michael’s funeral will be attended by family and close friends only. His funeral cortège will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday morning, June 8 at 10.30am and arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

The Owens family very much appreciate your support at this time and acknowledge with much gratitude the gentle and wonderful care that Michael received in St Catherine’s Ward of the Sacred Heart Home over the past number of months. Please note that Michael’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am by CLICKING HERE



James Fitzpatrick, Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the loving care of his son Oliver, in his 91st year, on Friday, June 4 of James Fitzpatrick, Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his loving wife Esther. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken son Oliver, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and especially his carers. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Matthew's Church, Milltown on Monday, June 7 at 11am (In line with Government and HSE guidelines.) Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Georgie Sammon, Bunlahy, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, June 2 of Georgie Sammon (cattle dealer), Bunlahy, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel, parents Georgie and Mary, sisters Kate and Mary (England). Georgie will always be remembered with love by his family, sons Gerry, Michael and daughter Mary, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Ciaran, Megan, Corey, Clodagh and Luke, brother James (England), sister Rose (England), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Georgie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, this Saturday, June 5 from 5:30pm followed by prayers at 7:30pm. Georgie's funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home on Sunday, June 6 at 12:45pm travelling by his home in Bunlahy at approximately 1:15pm, then onto Ballymore via Killeen old school on route to St.Mary's Church, Granard for 2 o'clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery. Family home is private, please. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;