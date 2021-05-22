Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 22, 2021

Aiden Crossan, Carrickane, Cavan Town, Cavan / Leitrim



The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home and his heartbroken wife, Mary., on Friday, May 21 of Aiden Crossan, Carrickane, Cavan and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Julia and his brother, Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sister Eileen Quirke, brothers Patrick, Noel, Sean and Damien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, wonderful neighbours, relatives and many, many friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Sunday, May 23 from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Monday, May 24 to the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim for Requiem Mass at 11.30am; interment afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry. Funeral Mass may be viewed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/cavancathedral

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Cavan Branch of the MS Society of Ireland c/o Finnegan's Funeral Home.

Sr Anna Mulligan, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Tuesday, May 11 of Sr Anna Mulligan, Loreto Convent, Altrincham, Manchester and formerly Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria, her sister Mary Cullen (Cavan), Peggy Fletcher (Halifax), Brigid Corcoran (Carrigallen), and Helen Harte (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Michael (Moyne), Sean (Dublin) and Denis (San Francisco), her sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews and the Loreto community in Manchester. Rest In Peace.

Sr Anna's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.

Tom Mulligan, South Ruislip, Middlesex, London and formerly Coolcor, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home in England, on Tuesday, April 27 of Tom Mulligan, South Ruislip, Middlesex, London and formerly Coolcor, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters Tracy and Caroline, son Peter, sisters Ann Hynes (Granard), Mary Sinnott (Kerry), brother John (Dublin), grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Most Sacred Heart Church, Pembrook Road, Ruislip, London on Thursday, May 20 at 12 noon. The funeral mass can be viewed on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ruislipsacredheart

A Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church Granard on Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon. This Mass can be viewed on the this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Due to the current HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines, this memorial mass will be limited to 50 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

Mary Ryan (née Doherty), Baroda, Templederry, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick, on Wednesday, May 19 of Mary Ryan (née Doherty), Baroda, Templederry, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Will be forever missed by her loving husband Donie, sons Michael, Donal, Eugene, Derek, Kevin and Garrett, daughters in law Maureen, Caroline, Marie, Marita, Nuala and Debbie, grandchildren, brother Tommy, sisters in law, niece and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Mary Rest In peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family Requiem mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry Church this Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery. those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on www.funeralslive.ie . The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time. House strictly private Please.

