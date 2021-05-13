Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 13, 2021

Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Mornine, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 11 of Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Mornine, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Mary Slamon and Rose Curran. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sisters Bridget Farrell and Martha Brady and his brother Jim (USA), brother-in-law Edward and sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, Paddy will be reposing privately. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 14 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Friday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule parish Facebook page.

John O'Brien, Millmount, Mullingar, Westmeath / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, May 11 of John O'Brien, Millmount, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and late of Lanesboro, Co Longford. A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; John will be very sadly missed by his wife and best friend Mary, son Declan, daughters Ursula, Elaine (Thornton), Denise (Walshe), Catherine (Smyth), Niamh and Anne-Marie (Swarbrigg), sisters Peg (Farrell) and Josie (O’Sullivan), daughter-in-law Jean, sons-in-law Matt, Alan, Andy, Ray and John, his adored grandchildren Kieran, Rory, Tom, Seán, Molly, Kate, Conor, Senan, Michael, Aedan, Aoibhinn, Isabelle, Tiernan, Cadhla, Ellie, Billy and Alana, brothers-in-law Louis, Dermot and Alan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May John’s soul rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 11am and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may leave a private message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie.



Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday,June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

David O'Reilly, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, May 9 of David O'Reilly, Cavan Town, and Garrymore, Ballinagh. Survived by father Gerry, and mother Imelda (Nee Cronin) brothers Anthony and Niall, sisters Caroline and Regina, girlfriend Emma, godson Cillian, nephews Noah, Cian, Kayden, and Kia, brothers and sisters -in-law,Tom, Nicola, Ellis, and Joe, David will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives neighbours, colleagues and many friends. May David rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Bernadette Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff in Medical 2, Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 12 of Bernadette Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Loving daughter of the late Mary and Michael Gaynor and sister of the late Pearse, Sean, Mary (Baby), Kathleen, Gretta, Ciss, Winnie and Laura. Bernadette will be very sadly missed by her sisters Isabella Corrigan and Sue McGovern, her brother Thomas, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, her good neighbours, and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace. No flowers please, donations would be appreciated to Palliative Care, Cavan, c/o of McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan or any family member.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sarah Anne Ellis (née Canning), Glosdrumin, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Curam Unit, St. John’s Community Hospital, Ballytivnan, Sligo (non covid related), on Wednesday, May 12 of Sarah Anne Ellis (née Canning), Glosdrumin, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Peter (TP), sisters Elizabeth McGrath(USA) and Brigid Dwyer, and her brother John Patrick. Dearly beloved mother of Patrick (USA), Rosarie, Kevin (Australia) and Thomas. Sarah Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons and daughter, brother-in-law John Mc Grath, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, treasured grandchildren Tara, Karina, Georgina, Myles, Finian, Matthew & Paige, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May Sarah Anne's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

The funeral cortège will stop at Sarah Anne's residence at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 14, at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill . Family flowers only please , donations in lieu if desired to St John's Community Hospital Parent Comfort Fund. House private please.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Sarah Anne's funeral will be private for family and close friends. (limit of 50 people in the Church). The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Frances Faul (née McManus), Ocean Sound, Bunowna, Easkey, Sligo / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, May 11 of Mary Frances Faul (née McManus), Ocean Sound, Bunowna, Easkey, Co Sligo and formerly of Humbert St., Tubbercurry, Great Barr, Birmingham and Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Frances, son-in-law Stuart Paterson, granddaughter Fiona, great-grandson Paddy, brothers Kevin (Carrigallen), Loughlin (Carrigallen) and Ray (Birmingham), sister Margaret (Carrigallen), nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Mary reposed at Coen's Funeral Home, The Square, Tubbercurry (F91 P668) on Wednesday, May 12 from 7 pm until 8 pm with removal on Thursday, May 13 to the Church of St John Evangelist, Tubbercurry for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. The funeral will proceed to Rhue Cemetery for private internment thereafter. In accordance with HSE and Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral service will be limited to family members and close friends only. Family residence is private.

Mary's Requiem Mass on Thursday will be live streamed on Facebook page: Coen's Funeral Directors. https://www.facebook.com/coensfuneraldirectors/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo via the link below: https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

Anthony Cannell, Lisroyne Oakes, Strokestown, Roscommon / Clondalkin, Dublin



The death occurred, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, May 11 of Anthony Cannell, Lisroyne Oakes, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Late of Clondalkin, Dublin and Northampton, England. Anthony will be very sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken children Lisa, Debra, Susan, Sharon, Anthony, Mark and Emma, sons-in-law John, Erik and Darragh, daughters-in-law Kirstie and Mary, cherished grandchildren Jake, Sophie, Becky, Jessie, Sarah, Jonathan, Elaina, Erik Jnr., Maria, Shauna, Samantha, Robbie, Dawn, Daryl, Aaron, Eoin, Isaac, Anthony and Alfie, brother, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal from his home on Thursday morning, May 13 at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Committal Service at 12.30pm. To view the service click here enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

In line with Government Covid-19 restrictions Anthony’s funeral is private to family and friends. Please observe all social distancing protocols and wear a mask throughout the funeral and committal service. The Cannell family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

John Gilleran, Clondalkin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital, on Wednesday, May 12 of John Gilleran, Clondalkin, Dublin and and late of Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Imelda and much loved father of Cepta, Padrig, Úna, Seán and Sinéad; sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law David and Stephen, Padrig’s partner Fiona, his adored grandchildren Kate, Patrick, Seán, Fiachra, Rachael, Niamh, Finn, Emma and Ciara, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.May John rest in peace.

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all John’s family and friends, a small funeral will be held in private. John’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew John would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory.

To view John’s Evening Removal Mass on Friday, May 14 at 5pm please see link- http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

To view John’s Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 15 at 11:30 am please see link - http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;