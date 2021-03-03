Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 3, 2021

John Raymond Connolly, Nottingham and formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home in Nottingham, on Tuesday, February 16 of John Raymond Connolly, known as Raymond.

Raymond was one of the Longford triplets born on September 27, 1941 to Peter and Ellen Connolly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford and was one of 12 children.

Raymond leaves behind his heartbroken wife Fran, daughters Fiona, Catherine and Caroline and grandchildren Roisin, Sophia and Reuben. He is survived by his brothers Peter, Eamonn and Leo and his sisters Eileen and Margaret. Leo and Margaret are the surviving triplets who will be 80 this year.

Raymond moved to England in 1959 and returned to live in Cloonee, Longford in 1998 when he and his wife retired. The funeral will take place in Nottingham and donations can be made to The Gorilla Organization, a cause very dear to him. www.gorillas.org/donate

Raymond will be sadly missed and always fondly remembered by his family and many friends in Ireland and England.

Gavin Ruth-Smith, Longford / Blanchardstown, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, February 26 of Gavin Ruth-Smith, Longford and formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Devoted father of Calvin and Teegan, beloved son of Suzanne and Michael, dear brother of Michael and grandson of Bossa and Nanny Smith and Nanny Ruth and Granda Ruth. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, mother, father, brother, grandparents, godson Callum, aunts, uncles, cousins, Calvin and Teegan’s Mam Shannon, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Gavin’s Funeral Service online on Wednesday, March 3 at 1pm by clicking this link; https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/about-us/news/view/live-stream-of-funeral-service-for-the-late-gavin-ruth-smith followed by his committal service at approximately 2.30pm by clicking this link; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery Please also leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Bridget (Bridgie) Lyons (née Lynch), Acton, London and formerly Dingins, Corlismore, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, February 16 of Bridget (Bridgie) Lyons (nee Lynch) Acton, London and formerly Dingins, Corlismore, Arva, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife and best friend of Johnny (deceased). Devoted mother to Enda, Marie and Geraldine. Will be sadly missed by her family and relatives, including her sister, Teresa Smith, Main Street, Arva, Co. Cavan, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.Bridgie’s funeral Mass will take place in Acton, Wednesday, March 3 at 10am. May She Rest In Peace



Bríd McEvoy, Swan Lake, Cornagran, Loch Gowna, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in Loch Gowna, on Saturday, February 27 of Bríd McEvoy, Swan Lake, Cornagran, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly McEvoy's Chemist, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her precious son Alan and her brother Jerome. Sadly missed by her sister Helen Dardis and brother Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many, many friends. Service of thanksgiving for her life will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 3 at 12 noon at Lakelands Funeral home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, followed by cremation. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines Brid’s funeral will be private. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for her family please use the link on RIP.ie.

Michael O'Reilly, Fenna, Kilcogy, Cavan / Coolmine, Dublin / Navan, Meath



The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, February 27 of Michael O'Reilly, Fenna, Kilcogy, Co Cavan and formerly of Coolmine, Blanchardstown, Co Dublin. Michael, predeceased by his father James and beloved son of Mary; loving brother of Catherine, Kieran, Orla and Colm and devoted father of James. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers-in-law Colin and Dermot; sisters-in-law Sinead and Adriano; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Due to the government guidelines and HSE recommendations a private Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, March 4 in the Fitzsimons' Funeral Home, Navan, Co. Meath. This will be followed by burial at 12 noon in St. Finian's Cemetery, Navan. For those who cannot attend due to the current circumstances and wish to view the Funeral, they may do so on the link provided. Also for all those wishing to sympathise with the family, please use the condolence book on RIP.ie.

