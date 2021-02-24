Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Lisa Moran, Pearse View, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of her family and in loving care of the staff of the I.C.U. Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Sunday, February 21 of Lisa Moran, Pearse View, Longford and formerly of Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown. Sadly missed by her loving partner Patrick and son James, her parents Seamus and Moira, brother Damian, sister Paula, grandmother Kathleen, Damian's partner Madeleine, Paula's partner Gary, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Lisa's funeral cortège will leave her mother's residence at Killsallagh, Edgeworthstown, at 11.40am on Friday, February 26 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown.html

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Lisa and her family, her funeral service will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to, may leave a personal message for Lisa's family in the condolences section below.

The family appreciates your support and sympathy at this time. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Diabetes Ireland at https://www.diabetes.ie/

Brigid Catherine Gordon (née Connaughton), Kilmovee, Mayo / Newtowncashel, Longford / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, February 7 of Brigid Catherine Gordon (née Connaughton), Oldfield Road, London and formerly Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Sadly missed but remembered with love by her husband Andy, daughters Louise, Brenda and Hannah, granddaughter Evie, brothers Gerry, Pat and Fr. Vincent (Ardagh), extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Catherine will be removed from The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Monday (March 1, 2021) at 11.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmovee arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon followed by interment in Naomh Mobhí cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. The Gordon family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to the current restrictions, Funeral Mass can be viewed here – Kilmovee Parish church webcam or via Facebook. Family flowers only, please.

The Gordon family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/bgordon

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortege makes its way. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline.

Eddie Clouder, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford / Newcastle, Dublin



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, on Tuesday, February 16 of Eddie Clouder, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Co Longford and late of Peamount Hospital, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family Carmel, Pat, Marian, Dolores and Seamus (Reilly) extended family, friends and the wonderful staff of Peamount Hospital. May he rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 25 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions Eddie’s Funeral Mass will be private to family only. Those of you who would like to attend Eddie’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in his memory in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Eileen Wright (née Grealy), Gurteenorna, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, February 21 of Eileen Wright (née Grealy), Gurteenorna, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband William. Eileen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son John, daughters Olive and Louise, grandchildren Allison, Sarah, Emma, Celine, Killian, Laura, Nathan, Cathal and Clodagh, daughter-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Eileen and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click here.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

