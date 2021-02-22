Deaths in Longford - Monday, February 22, 2021

TJ (Thomas Joseph) Walshe, Springfield, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, following an illness bravely borne, on Saturday, February 20 of TJ (Thomas Joseph) Walshe, Springfield, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Athlone, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of Noeleen (nee Gately), much loved Dad to Rosie, Sarah and Eimear. He is predeceased by his parents Jack and Sadie, and brothers Dick and Michael. TJ will be sadly missed by his loving family, granddaughters Cara and Robin, son-in-law Mark Sheehy, mother-in-law Maisie Gately, brothers Seán and Seamus, sisters Madeleine, Mary, Jacqueline and Rose, along with his aunt, nephews, nieces, extended family, good neighbours and his many friends.

TJ's Funeral cortege will leave Connell's funeral Home, at 12 noon on Monday, February 22 to arrive at St Brendan's Church, Clondra, for Funeral mass at 12.30pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Funeral Mass and cremation is restricted to 10 people only, Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/110475537547731/videos/231609938358987/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care or COPD Support Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to the current restrictions against social gatherings, we ask you to leave a message of comfort and support for T.J.'s family using the condolence book on RIP.ie.Family home private at all times please (due to Covid).

Eileen Wright (née Grealy), Gurteenorna, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, February 21 of Eileen Wright (née Grealy), Gurteenorna, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband William. Eileen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son John, daughters Olive and Louise, grandchildren Allison, Sarah, Emma, Celine, Killian, Laura, Nathan, Cathal and Clodagh, daughter-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Eileen and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click here.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Emma Lannon (née Lannon), Tully, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, in her 97th year, on Saturday, February 20 of Emma Lannon (née Lannon), Tully, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Hubert and daughter Vera. Loving mother of Mary and Gerard. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Lorraine, Paul and Annabell, great-grandchildren Fiadh and Roisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 23 to St. Brigid's Church, Four Mile House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions, Emma's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Robert (Bob) Maguire, Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving and devoted family, aged 77 years, on Saturday, February 20 of Robert (Bob) Maguire, Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Maureen and brothers Jim and Pat. Bob will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Robert and Kevin, daughters Caroline and Lorraine, daughters-in-law Margaret and Bridget, sons-in-law Tony and Martin, sister Mary, brothers Ned and Tom, his adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 11am in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy, followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and to the cemetery while following social distancing rules. House private, please.

Bob’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on 'Midlands Funerals Live' Youtube channel. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Mullingar Primary Care Centre, who provided wonderful care to Bob in his final days. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family may do so in the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad time.

Gerry Doonan, Bray, Wicklow / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the tender loving care of the staff at Wicklow Hospice, on Thursday, February 18 of Gerry Doonan, Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Carmel, his sons Stephen and Justin, his daughters Lorraine, Jennifer and Lucinda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Sunday afternoon, February 21 from 3pm to 4pm. Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings at all times. In line with government restrictions a private Funeral Mass for family only will take place on Monday morning, February 22 at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to The Wicklow Hospice. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the church webcam www.churchservices.tv/brayqueenofpeace

May he rest in peace

Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the USA, on Monday, February 15 of Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Casper, Wyoming, USA and formerly of Drumcrow, Ballinagh. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, and Seamus, sisters Ann and Christina, Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Eaman, Charlie, Paddy, and Gerry, sisters Julia, and Madge, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the USA on Monday, February 22 in Casper Wyoming. It will be streamed live.

Link to view Funeral Monday, February 22 at 6pm Irish time is https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/m.youtube.com/channel/UCkR6u9v-a36nmhGr80AfsBQ/featured__;!!BhdT!xdU-4Ez6Wj9JIMx3O_f0blJDPWBt3nd_ddhdu6tLJiqCSRa_LVBAS371z3SmEw$

Anyone wishing to add a condolence can do so on RIP.ie

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;