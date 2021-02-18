Deaths in Longford - Thursday, February 18, 2021

Mike Hannifin, No 1 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Tuesday, February 16 of Mike Hannifin, No 1 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford. He is predeceased by his father Johnny, brother Willie and sister Aggie. Mike will be sadly missed by his loving family, mother Mary, wife Tracy, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Mike.

Mike will repose in his home Privately. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday, February 19 at 10.45am, to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. (Mass will be restricted to 10 people only). Mass will be streamed live on St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. Please leave a message for the family in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Anne Sheridan, Connor Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 17 of Anne Sheridan, Connor Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, by her step-father Tom and by her brother John. Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Edward and Stephen, brother Joe, sisters-in-law Olga and Orla, nieces Olga and Orla, nephews Sean, Eoin and Dean, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Anne’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, February 20 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols and to protect everyone dear to Anne and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patrick Gorman, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, February 16 of Patrick Gorman, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Co Longford and late of Our Lady's Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John and Eugene, sisters Bridie, Mary and Lillie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. In keeping with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon on Thursday, February 18 with burial afterwards in St Eimear's Cemetery.

Those wishing to send a message of condolence to the family can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.



Micheal (Mickey) McNally, Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the General Hospital Mullingar and Multyfarnham Nursing Home, on Monday, February 15 of Micheal (Mickey) McNally, Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary Boyle, Kathleen McNally and Vonnie Reynolds. Deeply regretted by his sisters Eileen Rehill (Ballinalee) and Josie Ridge (USA), nephews, nieces, grand nieces and grandnephews cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal arriving at St Colmcille's' Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 18 at 11am (via Molly), with burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to government regulations only 10 people are allowed at the funeral Mass.

Please find video link for Funeral Mass below: https://vimeo.com/513303473 Or https://longfordtv.blogspot.com/

Rose Prendergast (nee Fox), Yonkers, New York / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, in her 76th year, of Rose Prendergast (nee Fox),Yonkers New York, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Rose was born in Ballinalee, Longford to James and Kathleen Fox. She is survived by her husband John T Prendergast, her children; Lisa Boland, John Prendergast and Karen McCarthy and her sons-in-law James Boland and John McCarthy. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren; James, Caitlin, Ryan and Claire Boland, John Patrick, Ciara, Dylan and Alana McCarthy. She will also be missed by her sister Alice and husband Joe Mogan (Pennsylvania, USA), her brother Tom Fox (Longford), sister-in-law Margaret Fox (UK) and countless nieces, nephews and extended family. She is predeceased by her sister Kathleen and husband James Cullum, her brother James Fox and her brother Tom's wife Mary Kate.

A celebration of Rose's life took place at the Pelham Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11. Mass followed at St Barnabas Church, Bronx NY on Friday, February 12 with her burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne NY. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the online condolence book on pelhamfuneral.com

Peter Christopher Lynn, Lynn Cottage, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, February 13 of Peter Christopher Lynn, Lynn Cottage, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Patricia, deeply missed by his children Sue, Jackie and Peter, his grandchildren, Luke, Sam, Chrissy, Declan, Christopher, Chloe, Danny and Conor. And his 14 great-grandchildren, extended family and neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines, Peter's funeral Mass on Thursday, February 18 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon will be limited to family. The service will be streamed on St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Paddy Kangley, Rooskey, Roscommon / Annaduff, Leitrim





The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, February 16 of Paddy Kangley, Rooskey, Roscommon / Annaduff, Leitrim. Son of the late Tommy and Rita Kangley, sadly missed by his wife Betsy, daughters Hazel and Heather, son Patrick, sons in law Liam and Gary, his adoring grandchildren Robyn, Willow, Jaxson and Peter, sisters Mella Condon (Dublin), Assumpta O’Meara (Portlaoise) and Hilary Reynolds (Mullagh), brother Paul, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Paddy’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Annaduff on Thursday, February 18 for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Paddy’s funeral will be private, restricted to10 family members. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Paddy’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Paddy’s funeral Mass can be viewed on McGowan Funeral Directors Facebook page, link https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Link will be live from 12.30pm. House strictly private please.

Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the USA, on Monday, February 15 of Rev Fr Tom Sheridan, Casper, Wyoming, USA and formerly of Drumcrow, Ballinagh. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, and Seamus, sisters Ann and Christina, Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Eaman, Charlie, Paddy, and Gerry, sisters Julia, and Madge, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the USA on Monday, February 22 in Casper Wyoming. It will be live streamed. A link will be provided at the weekend.

Finbarr R Coyle, Dungimmon House, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home in Fuengirola, in Spain, aged 68 years, on Wednesday, February 3 of Finbarr R Coyle, late of Dungimmon House, Mountnugent, Cavan. Father of Lynda, Helen and Robert, beloved brother of Declan, Vincent, Norbert and the late Noel and Kay. He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, their mother Petria, brothers, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Cremation will take place in Spain later this week. A celebration of Finbarr’s life will take place in Ballinacree, when Covid restrictions have lifted. Finbarr’s ashes will be interred in the family grave at this time.

A special word of thanks to Kevin, Liam, Frank and Finbarr’s neighbours in Spain for their friendship. Please leave your messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

Thomas O'Reilly, Behey, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, on Monday, February 15 of Thomas O'Reilly, Behey, Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of Doreen and dear father of Carol, Helen and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Frank and Mark, daughter-in-law Lois, his adored grandchildren Claire, Jonathan, Erin and great grandchild Lily, sisters Maggie and Lil, brother Kevin, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Requiem mass on Thursday, February 18 at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Coronea, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road Cavan.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings The funeral will be private for family only (limit of 10 people in the church and crematorium).

Funeral will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/512661625 on Thursday at 2pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception Coronea. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

Marie O'Reilly (née Duffy), Troytown Heights, Navan, Meath / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 99th year, at Millbury Nursing Home, on Monday, February 15 of Marie O'Reilly (née Duffy), Troytown Heights, Navan, Meath / Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Brian. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Patricia and Susan, sons Leo and Michael, grandchildren Bernard, Catherine, David, Emma, Robert, Cormac, Michael, Barry and Roibeárd, great-grandchildren Noah and Ollie, sons-in-law John and Dermot, daughters-in-law Margaret, Rosemary and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Marie's funeral will be strictly private for 10 family members only. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie.

You can view Marie's funeral Mass from 10:30am on Thursday, February 18 from St Mary's Church by clicking on this link

Daniel Greene, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family, following a brave battle, on Wednesday, February 10 of Daniel Greene, Greenwood, Perth, Australia and formerly of Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Pat. Sadly missed by his beloved mother Christine, Andy, sister Channon, loving partner Beth, grandmother Patsy Donlon, Shirley and Steve (Australia), aunts, uncles, cousins and extended Greene, Milner and Donlon families, as well as his many friends around the world. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements will follow.

If you would like to leave condolences for the family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

