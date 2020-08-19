Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Cecilia McGarry (née Donegan), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Beechfield Nursing Home, Shankill in the loving care of the staff, after a long illness very bravely borne, on Monday, August 17 of Cecilia McGarry (née Donegan), Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford. Preceded by her husband Jim and son Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons James & Peter, daughter Aileen, sister Lilly, daughters-in-law, Mairead, Vivian and Louise, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Alice, Sarah-Louise, Laura, James, Daniel and Zac, her great-granddaughter Clea, her nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass will take place this Thursday, August 20 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 12 noon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Mary Burke, Ballinvilla, Castlebar, Mayo / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, in her ninety second year, on Monday, August 17 of Mary Burke, Ballinvilla, Castlebar and late of Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brothers Edward, Pete and Eugene, sister Anna Rose (Shanley). Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Anna (Loughran) Castlebar, Rosaleen, Ballinvilla, Eileen (Redmond), Castlebar, Theresa (O’ Donnell) Castlebar, son Jimmy, Ballinvilla, brother Farrel, grandchildren Angela, Philip, Amanda, Jamie, Joseph, Áine, Amy, Raymond, Chloe, Sophie and Jimmy, great grandson Seánie De Condúin, daughter-in-law Josephine (Burke), sons-in-law Philip (Redmond), Pat (Loughran), and John O’ Donnell, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her residence this Wednesday, August 19 at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11.30am in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar, with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, the funeral at all stages will be private for family only. House strictly private for family only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Castlebar Parish Webcam http://www.castlebarparish.ie/web-cam/ or listened to in Castlebar on the Parish Radio Channel 105.3FM

Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message by clicking on the “condolences” link on RIP.ie. All enquiries to Thomas Moran and Sons funeral home, Linenhall Street, Castlebar 087 236 4598.

Gerry Reilly, Jackson Heights New York and late, Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in New York, on Friday, August 14 of Gerry Reilly, Jackson Heights New York and late Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Sean & Peggy Reilly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Shane, sisters Noeleen Duffy and Dolores Smith, brothers Tommy, Michael and Shane, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Private cremation will take place in New York. A message of sympathy can be placed for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

