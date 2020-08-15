Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 15, 2020

John Jackie Smith, 15 O'Callaghans Avenue, Granard, Longford

The death occurred at Mullingar regional hospital, on Thursday, August 13 of John (Jackie) Smith, 15 O’Callaghans Avenue, Granard, Co Longford. Sadly missed by his brothers Peter, Michael, Barry and Dermot, sisters Helen, Elizabeth and Peggy.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, August 15 in St Mary’s Church, Granard at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Granardkille New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Church Parish Funds c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director. Funeral Mass and burial private to family and close friends please.

Liam Rogers, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, on Friday, August 14 of Liam Rogers, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford and formerly from 42 The Lock House, Ards. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret, brother Tómas and sister Annie.

Liam will be forever missed by his loving family, sons Thomas and James, daughters Lynda, Margaret, Helen and Michelle, grandchildren Wayne, Lisa-Marie, Sarah-Louise, Dylan, Chloe, Cian, Brody, Isabella, Jack and Cleo, Son-in-law Johnny (Jack), daughter-in-law Keri, sisters Kathleen Skelly (Colehill), Vera, Margaret (Bogeen), Tess, Helen and Mary (England), brother-in-law Ian, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May Liam Forever Rest In Peace.

Reposing in his daughter Lynda's home at Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, (N39DR52), on Saturday, August 15 from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Sunday, August 16 to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed with burial in Killcommock Cemetery. Funeral Mass is for family and relatives only please. Please Observe Government Guidelines Regarding Social Distancing.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. To leave a message for Liam's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Eva Dooner (née Moran), Druminardly, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and previously in the loving care of her family at her home, on Friday, August 14 of Eva Dooner (née Moran), Druminardly, Rooskey, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Sonny) and dear mother of Teresa, Martina O’Brien and Michéal, sadly missed by her family, sisters Josie McCabe, (Edgeworthstown) and Phil Hagan, (Drumlish) son in law Martin, daughter in law Helen, Brother in law, special nanny to Emily, Aideen, Rhea, Andraya and Conáll, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Eva Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, on Monday, August 17 at 11am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Eva’s funeral will be restricted to family and close friends, anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.

Michael Kilmurray, Esker South, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, August 13 of Michael Kilmurray, Esker South, Ballinalee, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Marie Egan (née Duffy), Wainsfort Crescent, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after an illness borne with dignity and courage, on Thursday, August 13 of Marie Egan (née Duffy), Wainsfort Crescent, Terenure and formerly of Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Vincent and much loved mother of Máiréad. Marie will be forever loved and dearly missed by her husband, daughter, son-in-law Jay, her adored granddaughters Rosie and Tess, brothers Farrell, Pat, Tom & Philip M, sisters Bridget, Helen, Frances and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family relatives and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

In keeping with the current Government and HSE guidelines a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. For those who cannot attend a private message of condolence for the family can be left at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices. The link to view Marie’s Requiem Mass on Monday, August 17 at 10am is available here: https://www.stpiusx.ie/st-pius-x-tv. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Friends of St Luke’s https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/.

Bridget (Biddy) Ward (née Dalton), Cattan, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo General Hospital and previously in the loving care of the carers and staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, August 12 of Bridget (Biddy) Ward (née Dalton), Cattan, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy and her sons Peter & Noel. Sadly, missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Marie and Rose, son Tim, sons-in-law Seamus & Tony, daughters-in-law Pauline & Mary, brother Thomas Dalton (Birmingham), sister Peggy Holland (Birmingham) her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Marie & son-in-law Seamus Quinn with removal to St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh on Saturday, August 15 for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery.

In respect to the covid 19 restrictions, Biddy’s reposing and funeral service will be private to family & close friends, if desired you may leave your messages to the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your understanding and support at this time.



Charlie Shivnen, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his devoted wife and family, in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, on Thursday, August 13 of Charlie Shivnen, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly Crossna, Boyle, Co Roscommon, (retired member of An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Mollie. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pam, sons Brendan and Cathal, daughter Barbara Mc Manus, son–in-law Cormac, daughters-in- law Marie and Dora, grandchildren Matthew, Charlie, Zack, Kaiya, Faye, David, Frankie, Tom, Joely and Bobby, brother Vincent (Meath), sister Anna Carty ( Sligo ), sisters–in–law Teresa, Annette and Marie, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, friends and all his former work colleagues. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Friday evening, August 14 from 5.30pm until 8.30pm. Please adhere to guidelines in respect of hand hygiene and social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Saturday afternoon, August 15 at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery, Knockvicar. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Those wishing to attend the funeral, but now due to the current circumstances are unable to do so, may leave a message on the open condolence book on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

Ann Deas Reilly, Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Wednesday, August 12 of Ann Deas Reilly, Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Ann will be very sadly missed by her sister-in-law Hazel, her caring nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. May Ann Rest In Peace.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Ann's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

Michael (Padraig) O'Reilly, Killydoon, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred on Friday, August 7 of Michael (Padraig) O'Reilly of Ridgewood, Queens, New York and Killydoon, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Edward, sister in law Nuala (Killydoon) and brother in law Michael (Ardagh). Padraig will be sadly missed by his son Gene, brothers Bernie (London), Ollie (Killydoon), sister Eibhlin (Ardagh), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his circle of friends in New York, cousins, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from the home of his brother Ollie on Saturday, August 15 arriving at St Joseph's Church, Loughduff, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and Public Health Guidelines Padraig's Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends only. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Padraig's family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie