Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 16, 2020

Kevin Canavan, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, July 15 of Kevin Canavan, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford. Ex Multyfarnham & Ballyhaise College. Predeceased by his son-in-law Donnchadh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheelagh, cherished daughters Michelle (Glynn), Denise (Keegan) and Niamh, son-in-law David, adored grandchildren Róisín, Seán, Ruth and Evie, sisters Breda Maguire (Scotland) and Marian, brothers David, Jimmy and Christy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass this Sunday, July 19 at 1pm in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be restricted to family only and social distancing must be observed outside the church. You can express your sympathies by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Noel Cooney, Stillorgan, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Blackrock Hospice, on Thursday, July 16 of Noel Cooney, Stillorgan, Dublin and formerly of Ballymahon, Co Longford. Noel (formerly of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service), beloved husband of Mary (nee O’Donnell) and cherished father of Anthea and Colin, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Des, Lar and Mike, sisters Breda and Anne, brothers-in-law Larry and David, sisters-in-law Rose, Bernie and Josephine, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Ania, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Paddy, Molly, Jack and Oscar, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings. Noel’s Funeral Mass will take place privately for his immediate family and close friends at 11am on Saturday, July 18 in St Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.knocklyonparish.ie/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral and cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message for the family in the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

Mary, Anthea and Colin would like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Blackrock Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Noel during his illness. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Noel’s Memory to the Blackrock Hospice https://olh.ie/

Jimmy Collumb, Larkfield, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, July 15 of Jimmy Collumb, Larkfield, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his sons Seamus, Owen and Mel, daughters Brigid, Mary and Joan and Mel's partner Bonnie, sisters Mary and Sister Mercedes, grandchildren Cahir, Conor, Kate and Holly, sons-in-law Stephen and Richard, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 17 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, Cavan care of Funeral Director or any family member. Jimmy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Funeral Mass is private to family members owing to Covid-19 restrictions. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the Condolences facility on RIP.ie.

Tom Walsh, Keadue, Cathedral Road, Cavan Town, Cavan / Bishopswater, Wexford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, July 12 of Tom Walsh, Keadue, Cathedral Road, Cavan Town, Cavan and formerly Bishopswater, Wexford. Beloved husband & best friend of Ita & devoted father of Andrea, Karen, Damien & Nicholas. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law Micheal & Brian, daughter-in-law Kathryn, his adored grandchildren Darragh, Sarah, Rebecca, Sophie, Emma & Doireann. Also by his brothers Eugene & Nicky (Wexford), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives & many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, Tom’s funeral will be private to family & close friends only. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so are asked to post their personal messages to the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The funeral cortège will leave McMahon’s Funeral Home at 11am (approximately) Friday morning, July 17 to arrive at The Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan, for funeral Mass at 11.30am. A private cremation will take place afterwards. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at Cavan General Hospital c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Rd, Cavan, or any family member. For those standing along the route, please observe social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Cavan parish website. House private at all times, please.

Michael McGee, 12 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 13 of Michael McGee, 12 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his late father James. Sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers Seamus, Thomas, Pat, sisters Breda, Maggie, Cathy, Veronica, Teresa, Mary, Anna and Jennifer. Sadly missed by nephew Kyle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Friday, July 17, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, social distancing must be observed and there will be a limited number of family and friends able to enter the church. Please use the condolences link on RIP.ie to express your sympathies to Michael's family.



John Joe Higgins, Lancashire and late of Curran, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Chorley Hospital, Preston, on June 18 of John Joe Higgins, Preston, Lancashire, and late of Curran, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his family David, Bernadette and John. Predeceased by his sons Gerald and Anthony and his brother Leo. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerald P and his sister's Teresa (Sr. Frances Loreto) Lena (Canning), Annie Josephine (Robinson) and Patricia (Guckian), relatives ,neighbours and friends.May He Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 18 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, social distancing must be observed and there will be a limited number of family and friends able to enter the church. Please use the condolences link below to express your sympathies to the family.

Pauline McLoughlin (née Earley), No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, surrounded by her heartbroken family, on Monday, July 13 of Pauline McLoughlin (née Earley), No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Pauline is predeceased by her beloved daughter Laura, and her parents Francis and Bridget. Pauline will be forever missed by her husband Gerry, son Gavin, daughters Sinead, Lisa and Tracey, Gavin's partner Rachel, Sinead's husband Mark, Lisa's partner Brian and Tracey's partner Paul, her adored grandchildren Riaghan and Caolan, brothers Frank and John, sisters Mary Jo, Olive and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, her many good friends and her work colleagues in Arus Carolan Nursing Home.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. May She Rest In Peace. Pauline will repose in the family home on Wednesday, July 15 from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, July 16 at 12 noon, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family home is private please, family and close friends are welcome. Please Observe Government Guidelines, Regarding Social Distancing. Family flowers only please, donations to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Pauline's family would like to thank the staff of Sligo Hospital for all their kindness and support.

