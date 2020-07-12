Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 12, 2020

Bernard (Benny) Smyth, Handsworthwood, Birmingham, and late of Kilcogy Lower, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving wife Una and family, on Saturday, July 11 of Bernard (Benny) Smyth, Handsworthwood, Birmingham and late Kilcogy Lower, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Michael, sisters Molly (Dolan) Cloncovit, and Bridie (Carolan) Birmingham. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Una, daughters Bernadette and Eileen, son James, son in law David and daughter in law Mary, grandchildren Kelly, Katharine, David and Michael, great-grandchild Tate, sisters Kathleen and Eileen and brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Bernard's Funeral will take place in Birmingham. The online condolences page on RIP.ie may be used to offer your sympathies to Bernard's family.

The Smyth family would like to thank you all for your messages of support and kindness at this difficult time. Special heartfelt thanks to all Bernard's carers and the Macmillan Nurses for all their kindness to Dad and support to family in his last weeks, his neighbour Gina and dear cousin Sheila. As a token of our appreciation the holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.

Mae Tierney (née Hourican), Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, in the loving care of her family, on Friday, July 10 of Mae Tierney (née Hourican), Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband T.P and her brothers; Andrew and Pat, sadly missed by her adoring family, her children; Kathleen Miller (Newbridge), Breda Coyle (Bruce, Arva) Thomas (Gowna), Ellen (Cavan), John (Canada) and Patrick (Cavan), her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family, and a large circle of neighbours and close friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Mae's funeral will be private to family only. The funeral cortége will depart from her home to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Sunday, July 12 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan. Anyone wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so using the link on RIP.ie.

Gerry Pearson, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, in the loving care of his adoring family, on Saturday, July 11 of Gerry Pearson, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Albert. Deeply regretted by his wife Philomena, children; Gerald and Laura, grandchild; Gearóid, brother; John, daughter-in-law, Sharon, son-in-law, Raymond, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and close friends. RIP.

Due to HSE and Government regulations Gerry's funeral will be private to family only. His funeral cortége will be leaving his home to arrive at the church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna, on Monday, July 13 for Requiem mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Gerry's funeral will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Cavan. Anyone wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so via the condolence link on RIP.ie.



Harry McInerney, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the loving care of his wife Ena, on Friday, July 10 of Harry McInerney, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Joan, Carol Ann, Barbara, Nuala and their partners, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also deeply regretted by his brother Andy, Shannowood and sisters Kathleen and Maggie, UK. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home & Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, 4.30pm - 7pm on Saturday, July 11. Funeral Mass, in accordance with government guidance and HSE advice, on Sunday, July 12 in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery for family and close friends only. Family flowers only - donations to Palliative Care Cavan c/o any family member. You are invited to leave a personal message for Harry's family in the 'condolence' section on RIP.

