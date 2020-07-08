Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Peggy McGlynn (née Sheeran), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Monday, July 6 of Peggy McGlynn (née Sheeran), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford and late of Lettergeeragh, Ballinamuck. Predeceased by her husband Larry, brothers Michael and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her daughters Bernie, Carmel, Rena, sons David, Michael, Larry and Brendan, sister Mary-Jo (McKenna), brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle, Shannon, Joanne, Martina, sons-in-law Dessie and Paul, grandchildren, sister-in-law Phyllis, nieces and nephews, neighbours, family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence from Tuesday evening, July 7 for family, friends and neighbours until removal on Thursday morning, July 9 to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for 12 noon funeral mass followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions and guidelines cannot may leave a personal message in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice,Sligo, on Sunday, July 5 of Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin, Craig and Sean, brothers James and Stephen, mother Ann, father Gerald, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relations,and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home 2 main Street, Carrigallen from 6pm on Monday, July 6. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 8 at 11am in Saint Marys Church Carrigallen with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be limited to 50 people.

