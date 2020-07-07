Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice,Sligo, on Sunday, July 5 of Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin, Craig and Sean, brothers James and Stephen, mother Ann, father Gerald, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relations,and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home 2 main Street, Carrigallen from 6pm on Monday, July 6. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 8 at 11am in Saint Marys Church Carrigallen with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be limited to 50 people.

