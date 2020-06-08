Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Pauline Curran, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her own home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, June 2 of Pauline Curran, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary, by her niece Mary and nephew Kevin. Pauline will be sadly missed by her sister Patsy Fitzmaurice, brothers Cecil and Michael, brother-in-law Michael Fitzmaurice, sister-in-law Louise, nieces Mary (deceased), Ann, Catherine, Fiona and Barbara, nephews Kevin (deceased), Paul, Brendan, James and Stefan, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. A private cremation has taken place.

Those who wish to leave their personal messages of sympathy may do so in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.



Desmond John O'Brien, Cois Abhainn, Blackwater, Wexford / Kenagh, Longford / Arklow, Wicklow

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at U.P.M.C. Whitfield Hospital, Waterford, on Monday, June 8 of Desmond John O'Brien, late of Cois Abhainn, Blackwater, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford and late of London / Kenagh, Longford / Arklow, Wicklow. Desmond John. beloved son of the late Brian and Marcella (Molly) and dearly loved brother of Vincent and Kathleen, treasured cousin of Eamonn Orohoe, Kenagh, Co Longford, Maureen Hamilton, Chelmsford London and Jim Orohoe, Perth, Australia. He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

We appreciate all the love and support from our family and friends, as we are legally bound to follow the guidelines set out for us by the government, it is necessary for our beloved Des to have a private funeral. If you wish you can join in the celebration of his funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday morning via http://www.arklowparish.ie/webcam/

Thank you again for your love and support at this time. Please leave your messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

Brenda Gearty (née Hannigan), Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Sunday, June 7 of Brenda Gearty (née Hannigan), Longford Town, Longford. Wife of the late Padraic Gearty. Predeceased by her brother Monsignor Tim Hannigan (New Zealand). Brenda will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Deirdre (McGowan), Naoimh (O’Dwyer) and Liadhan (Hassett), her brothers Tom and Denis, her grandchildren Cliona, Siobhan, Denis, Ailbhe, Philip, Ruth, Maeve, Padraic and Tom, her great-grandchildren J.J. and Páidí, sons in law John, Pat and Mark, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Brenda’s Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 9 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, however, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Social Services, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Susan Farrell (née Smith), Grillagh, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in the intensive care unit at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 6 of Susan Farrell (née Smith), Grillagh, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, her brother Michael and her parents Tom and Ellen. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Ann Pocock (Sallins, Co. Kildare) and Evelyn Daniels (Kilmaley, Co. Clare), her sons Fergus (Milltownpass, Co. Westmeath) and Seamus (Calverstown, Co. Kildare), grandchildren Jane, Emer, Sarah, Kieran, Joshua, Jasmine, Eva, Andrew, Eileen, Emily, Conor and Clodagh, daughters-in-law Jeanne and Denise, sons-in-law John and Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Susan's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday, June 10 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 12 noon. Attendance at the church will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on Fr Vincent Connaughton's Facebook page (Vinny Connaughton).

Anne McPartland (née O'Kelly), Navan Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castlenock, on Monday, June 8 of Anne McPartland (née O'Kelly), late of Villa Park Avenue, Navan Road and formerly of Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Charlie, Anne will be sadly missed by her family Maureen (Corcullen, Galway), Mairead, Paula and Cathal, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen and Bernadette, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and her lifelong dear friend Anne O’Keeffe, neighbours, friends and relatives. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with the current Government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral service for Anne will take place privately followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Anne’s life will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend can view the funeral service on Wednesday, June 10 at 10am www.navanroadparish.com. To leave a message of sympathy, please use the condolence link below. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Cabra 01-8389774.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie