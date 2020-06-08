Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 8, 2020

Brenda Gearty (née Hannigan), Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Sunday, June 7 of Brenda Gearty (née Hannigan), Longford Town, Longford. Wife of the late Padraic Gearty. Predeceased by her brother Monsignor Tim Hannigan (New Zealand). Brenda will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Deirdre (McGowan), Naoimh (O’Dwyer) and Liadhan (Hassett), her brothers Tom and Denis, her grandchildren Cliona, Siobhan, Denis, Ailbhe, Philip, Ruth, Maeve, Padraic and Tom, her great-grandchildren J.J. and Páidí, sons in law John, Pat and Mark, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Brenda’s Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 9 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, however, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Social Services, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Susan Farrell (née Smith), Grillagh, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in the intensive care unit at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, June 6 of Susan Farrell (née Smith), Grillagh, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, her brother Michael and her parents Tom and Ellen. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Ann Pocock (Sallins, Co. Kildare) and Evelyn Daniels (Kilmaley, Co. Clare), her sons Fergus (Milltownpass, Co. Westmeath) and Seamus (Calverstown, Co. Kildare), grandchildren Jane, Emer, Sarah, Kieran, Joshua, Jasmine, Eva, Andrew, Eileen, Emily, Conor and Clodagh, daughters-in-law Jeanne and Denise, sons-in-law John and Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Susan's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday, June 10 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 12 noon. Attendance at the church will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on Fr Vincent Connaughton's Facebook page (Vinny Connaughton).





William (Jodie) Geelan, Lord Edward St, Ballina, Mayo / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family, on Friday, June 5 of William (Jodie) Geelan, Lord Edward St, Ballina, Mayo / Bornacoola, Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, son William, parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter Carmel, son Tommy, grandchildren Aoife, Maria, Niamh, Liam, Jenna and Hannah, great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Latoya and Lola, brother Michael, sisters Maura, Juliana and Ellie, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortege will leave McGowan's funeral home, Ballina on Monday morning, June 8 at 11.45am via lord Edward Street, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballina for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to : Palliative Care, C/o McGowan's funeral directors.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines William's funeral mass will be private to family and close friends only. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Monkstown, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the hands of the excellent nursing staff at Blackrock Hospice, on Tuesday, June 2 of Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Seapoint, Co Dublin, formerly Raheny, Dublin 5 and Gowna, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Caroline, truly wonderful father to Barry and Shane, and brother to the late Brendan. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers (Paddy, Charlie, Benny, Martin & Sylvie), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the exceptional care staff at Rehab Group, extended family and wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace. ‘He’ll be sorely missed but happily remembered’.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place. The hearse will be passing Seapoint Avenue at approximately 9.40am on Monday, June 8. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to recent restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences Section’ on www.RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie