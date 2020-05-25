Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 25, 2020

John (Jack) Kelly, 'Avondale' Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Tinahely, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the wonderful staff at University Hospital, Roscommon and previously Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, on Sunday, May 24 of John (Jack) Kelly, 'Avondale' Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Tinahely, Wicklow. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, Eamon, Freda (Kilbride), Liam and Mary (Tully), daughters-in-law Sheila and Bernie, sons-in-law Joe and Michael, his adored grandchildren Caitríona, Doireann, Emma, Shane, Aaron, Gordon, Bríon, Fergal, Siobhán, Niall, Micheál, Aoife, and Fiona and his great-grandchildren Torin, Fiadh, Holly and Caoimhe, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Jack rest in peace.

In accordance with current guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for Jack in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Tuesday morning, May 26 at 11am with burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Jack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Smyth’s Live Stream on Tuesday morning at 11am by clicking HERE.

Michael Phillips, Dernaferst, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, May 23 of Michael Phillips, Dernaferst, Loch Gowna, Cavan and formerly of Drumlish. Predeceased by his father; Michael and his brother; Pat. Deeply regretted by his Dear Mother Kathleen (Lena), his son Darragh, daughter Claire and their mother Bridie, granddaughter; Sophie and grandson Beau, his siblings; Francis (Frank), Maureen, Mairead and Sean (Dublin), his sister-in-law, Kathleen, brothers-in-law; Peter Kelly and Séamus Rawle. Also sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, a large circle of neighbours, co-workers and very close friends. RIP.

Due to Covid 19 regulations and along with government and HSE advice, Michael's reposal, funeral and burial will be strictly house private and family only on Monday, May 25. The funeral cortege will leave from his home to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon mass, with private burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Michael's life. For many people who would have liked to attend Michael's funeral to pay their final respects but cannot due to the current restrictions, a personal message can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Peter Mulvaney, formerly Kilmainham View, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sheelin Nursing Home, Mountnugent, on Sunday, May 24 of Peter Mulvaney, formerly Kilmainham View, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving sons Trevor & Steven, daughter Angela & his adored grandchildren Reece & Ben. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. Those who would like to do so are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Peter’s life will take place at a later date.

Mary Jo (Molly) Kenny (née Neary), Foigha, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, on Thursday, May 21 of Mary Jo (Molly) Kenny (née Neary), Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Richard and sons Ritchie and Sean. Deeply regretted by her son Tony, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Stephen, Eimear, Gary, Triona, Aiden, David, Richard and Jonathan, great-grandchildren, brother Desmond, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Following government advice on public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Joyce Lillian Lim (née Davis), formerly of Coolbanagher, Emo, Laois / Longford



The death occurred, following a short illness, at her residence in Penang, Malaysia, in her 81st year, on Thursday, May 14 of Joyce Lillian Lim (née Davis), formerly of Coolbanagher, Emo, Laois / Longford. Joyce is survived by her loving husband David, her sons Stephen and Garrie, her brother Ken (Longford), grandchildren Alexander, Sophia and Max together with a wide circle of family members and friends. At Rest.

A memorial service in celebration of Joyce's life will take place at a later date. Those of you who wish to leave a personal message for the family may do so using the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie