Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 9, 2020

Mary Tiernan (née Nevin), Ballinamore, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 7 of Mary Tiernan (née Nevin), Ballinamore, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her parents and by her sister Kathleen and her brother Michael. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Michéal, daughters Anne (Gerety), Elizabeth (Mannion) and Maura, sons Pat and Michael, brothers Séan, Mattie and Gerry, sons-in-law Liam and Jim, daughters-in-law Margie and Jacinta, Maura’s fiancé Eddie, grandchildren Shane, Ciara, Aoife, Nicola, Chloe, Tessa, Tadhg, Troy, Turlough, Aaron, Ruairí and Niamh, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mary’s funeral will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 12 noon in St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh, however following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Mary’s life will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Rose Brehony (née Byrne), Clondra, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, May 7 of Rose Brehony (née Byrne), Clondra, Longford, and late of Derryheelan, Drumlish, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, son Seamus, daughter Annette (Kelly) Moydow, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephew and niece. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie. House strictly private.



Thomas (Tommy) Hannify, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 7 of Thomas (Tommy) Hannify, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom and mother Katie, brothers Peter and Christy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maureen Cullen (Drumlish) Kathleen Gallagher (Wolverhampton), brothers Martin (Wolverhampton) Richie (Swansea) Johnny (Armagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral mass will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford, however following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.



Patrick John (Pat) Muldoon, Ferefad , Ardagh Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 7 of Patrick John (Pat) Muldoon, Ferefad , Ardagh Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents and by his daughter Aisling and his son Stephen. Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Beatrice, daughters Karen and Emma, son Patrick, sons in law Conall Mooney and Jason Orr, grandchildren Aidan, Neasa, Kate and Sophie, sisters Sylvia, Margaret, Anne, Carmel and Barbara, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Pat’s Funeral Mass will be at 1pm on Sunday, May 10 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com A memorial service in celebration of Pat’s life will take place at a later date.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support and this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Longford c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Ciarán McHugh, Canal Close, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, May 8 of Ciarán McHugh, Canal Close, Longford Town, Longford. Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his father Jimmy, mother Patricia, sisters Carmel and Cora, niece Catherine, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Ciarán’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, May 11 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.



Jimmy Lewis, No 1 Berkley, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford / Raheny, Dublin

The death occurred on Friday, May 1 of Jimmy Lewis, No 1 Berkley, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Listraghee, Ballinalee and Raheny, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Peter and Esther. Jimmy will be forever remembered by his wife Catherine, sons James and Samuel, daughter Kim, brother Peter (Dublin), sisters Mary, Pauline and Michelle (Dublin), daughter-in-law Kerrie, his adored grandchildren Lauren, Sean, Jacob, Joshua, Evie and Caleb, his friend Bernie, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy's funeral mass will take place in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Monday, May 11 in the presence of his family only please. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so by lining the road, we will be leaving The Holy Trinity Church at 12 noon, travelling via Listraghee, to his final resting place in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin. (Arriving approximately 2.30pm) or you can leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Catherine and her family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Reynolds (née Rowley), Corduff, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her devoted family, on Friday, May 8 of Mary Reynolds (née Rowley), Corduff, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Frankie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Helen and Ann sons; Gerard and John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother; Thomas, grandchildren, great grand-children, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

In compliance with Government and HSE Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Mary’s repose and burial will be strictly private to family members only. Mary’s funeral cortege will depart from her home on Saturday, May 9 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

A celebration of Mary’s life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family by clicking on “Condolences” on RIP.ie. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard.

Bernard (Barney) Gumley, Crossdoney Rd, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at home, on Wednesday, May 6 of Bernard (Barney) Gumley, Crossdoney Road, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Frank & Theresa , brothers Paul & Patrick & his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Thomas, Noel & Frank, sisters Roseann, Bernie, Valerie , Geraldine , Jackie, Theresa & Kathleen, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. Anyone who would like to have attended the funeral but are unable to do so are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial mass to celebrate Barney’s life will be held at a later date.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie