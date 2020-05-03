Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 4, 2020

Patrick J Manning, Inchicore, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, on Sunday, May 3 of Patrick J Manning BL, Inchicore and formerly of Raheny, Dublin and Longford. Beloved husband of Marie, and the late Louis. Predeceased by his son Tony and daughter Christina-Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, his daughters Maria and Louise, son Patrick, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral is taking place at this time, due to Government restrictions. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family can do so on RIP.ie.



PJ Galvin, Gortanabla, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Galway Hospice Foundation surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 3 of PJ Galvin, Gortanabla, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary, his sisters Kathleen, Francie and Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, sons Michael, Anthony and Paul, daughters Anne-marie, Theresa and Martina, sons-in-law Aidan Dolan and Aidan Geraghty, daughters-in-law Elizabeth and Barbara, partners Annette and Martin, his brother Eugene (Longford) and sister Anne McDonnell (UK), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, PJ’s Funeral Mass will be held privately on Tuesday, May 5 in St Ronan's Church, Taughmaconnell, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Messages of comfort and support may be forwarded through the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie



Luke Smyth, New Jersey and formerly of Kilcogy, Co Cavan



The death occurred peacefully at Brightview Senior Living, Tenafly, NJ, USA, on Monday, April 23, of Luke Smyth, New Jersey and formerly of Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his three children, Kathleen Cook, James Smyth (and his wife, Joanne), and Maureen Brundage (and her husband, Terence); five grandchildren, Christine Cook (and her husband, Timm Chartier), Robert Cook, James Smyth, Katherine Brundage and Brian Brundage; and his great granddaughter, Luella Chartier. He will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Luke was predeceased by his wife Eileen (Quinn), his sisters Mary Ellen (Comaskey) and Margaret (Mcinerny), his brother Eugene Smyth and his nephew Hugh McEnerney.

In light of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the burial was private for immediate family members only. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Paddy Flynn, Selton, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in Selton, surrounded by his devoted family, on Saturday, May 2 of Paddy Flynn, Selton, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Pádraig, Niall and Brendan, daughters-in-law Stephanie, Mary and Deirdre, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest In Peace.

House and church are strictly private, due to current government restrictions around Covid-19. The funeral cortege will leave St. Joseph’s Church, Gorvagh, at 11.45 on Monday, May 4, for burial in Mohill Cemetery. Your prayers and thoughts are gratefully appreciated by the family at this time. Communication with the family can be made via message, phone call, letter or Mass card. The condolence section on RIP.ie can be used also.

Heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff and carers who have been of such great support to Paddy and family throughout. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Paddy’s life. Any donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.



Margaret Moorhead (née Gavigan), Grange, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Friday, May 1 of Margaret Moorhead (née Gavigan), Grange, Ballynacargy, Westmeath and late of Tinnycross, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her nieces, nephews, neighbours; relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace.

In line with Government guidelines a private funeral will take place on Monday, May 4. If you wish to offer condolence to the family please leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



