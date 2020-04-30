Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Patrick Fallon, Carrowmanagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home following a short illness, on Wednesday, April 29 of Patrick Fallon, Carrowmanagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary Kate Fallon, Lisrevagh, Lanesborough and his sister Maura Bonness. Surrounded by his loving family, beloved wife Celine (nee Greene). Much loved dad of Mark, Regina and Deirdre, father-in-law of Catherine, Maurice and Steven, treasured grandad to Nicole, Tara, Kaitlyn, Evan, Lauren, Daire, Caoimhe and Diarmaid, brothers Eugene and Gerard, sisters Teresa, Betty, Bernadette, Noeleen and Jean, his extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings Pat’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

A memorial mass in celebrations of Pat’s life will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your support at this sad time.



Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid), Killarney, Kerry / Tarbert, Kerry / Lanesboro, Roscommon / Portarlington, Laois

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Heatherlee Nursing Home, Killarney, on Wednesday, April 29 of Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid), Killarney, Kerry / Tarbert, Kerry / Lanesboro, Roscommon / Portarlington, Laois. Beloved wife of the late George and loving mother of Valerie (Hilliard) and Peter. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Nathan, Sydney and Quinten, great grandchildren Aoife and Quinn, sister Iris, relatives and friends. Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Rosemary with burial in Lea Churchyard, Portarlington, Co Laois.

If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link on RIP.ie

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Kilbride, Griffith Avenue, Whitehall, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Tuesday, April 28 of Patrick (Paddy) Kilbride, Griffith Ave, Whitehall, Dublin and formerly Cartron, Granard, Co Longford. Dearly missed by devoted wife Maura (neé King) and children Pádraig, Seán, Mairéad and Tom, grandchildren Tadhg, Samuel, Oscar, Alice, Lily, Richard, Kate and Grace, children in law Katie, Julie, Sue and Simon. Brother to Joseph, Séamus (deceased), Margaret, Maura, Bríd, Seán (deceased), Thomás, Michael and Bernadette. A special thank you to everyone who took care of Paddy during his recent illness. May he rest in eternal peace.

Private family Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Granard, Co Longford for immediate family only. Due to public gathering restrictions, those who would like to attend but cannot are welcome to leave a message in the condolence section below. Your cooperation and understanding is very much appreciated.

The Funeral Mass at 12pm on Thursday, April 30 will be viewable here: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

House Strictly Private. No flowers please, donations to https://pspaireland.ie/quick-index/donate/ or https://www.sfh.ie/donate

Any enquiries to Frank Kilbride funeral undertaker on 087 255 3897.

Ben (Benjamin) Lee-Moore, Darndale, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Saturday, April 25 of Ben (Benjamin) Lee-Moore, Darndale, Dublin and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford. Loving husband of the late Helen (Ellen); sadly missed by his loving children Patrick, Sharon, Lorraine, Moira and Gordon, special mention to Kelsey, brother-in-law Denis & wife Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Ben Rest In Peace.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Ben’s Funeral will be held in private. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked “Condolences”. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to St. Martins Dialysis Ward, Beaumont Hospital.



Kathleen (Cissie) Ward (née McLoughlin), Cattan Cross, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, in her 94th year, peacefully at the residence of her daughter & son-in-law Angela & Peter McIntyre, Cattan Cross, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, April 28 of Kathleen (Cissie) Ward (née McLoughlin), Cattan Cross, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son John. Sadly missed and always loved by her daughters Angela McIntyre, Josephine McManus (Moyne), Bernie McDonnell (Drumlish) and Geraldine McGuinness (Bornacoola), sons Padraic (Manchester) and Enda (London), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to current Government HSE guidelines on social gatherings, Cissie’s Funeral will be held in private and the family appreciate your cooperation. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie.



Patrick (Mel) Hughes, 102 Dalton Park, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, April 25 of Patrick (Mel) Hughes, 102 Dalton Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Bannon Terrace, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Taide and Daughter Martina, sadly missed by his sons Christopher and Terry, his daughter Maureen (Harte), brother Gerard (Longford), and sister Phylis Keane (Limerick), son in laws Alan, David and Gerry, brother in law Willie, grandchildren Amy, Ciarán, Lee, Keelan, Phoebe, Martina, Jamie, Shannon, Daisy, Billy, Alex, Emily, James and Esmea, great-grandchildren Luke, Charlie, Sam, Ceejay, Kayla, Alisha, Sophie and Tyler. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass for Patrick will take place, on Tuesday, April 28 at 10 am. Private cremation will take place thereafter in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12.10 pm approx.

Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time. No Flowers please, donations, if desired, to Mullingar Regional Hospital Medical 1 ward.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



