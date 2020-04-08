Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Frank Small, Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Stroke Unit in Galway University Hospital, on Tuesday, April 7 of Frank Small, Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon, Longford. Frank will be deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, his children Mark and Vicky, grandchildren, his brother Billy and sister Marie. Fondly remembered by his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Should you wish to pass your condolences to Frank's family you may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. A Service will be held for Frank at a later date.



Jo MacMahon (née Conlon), Sutton, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful and kind care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic Swords, on Wednesday, April 8 of Jo MacMahon (née Conlon), Sutton, Dublin and formerly of Faughill, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Reunited in death with her beloved husband Brian. She will be very sadly missed by her children Órlaith, Hugh, Eoin and Paul; son-in-law Geoff, daughters-in-law Anna, Mette and Kylie, grandchildren Clódagh, Aisling & Daniel; Aoife, Sadbh & Brian and Sean, Ella & Niamh, her sisters-in-law Clare, Josie and Bridie, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Due to the current government restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Jo's long and happy life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.



Enda Hayden, The Maples, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, April 5 of Enda Hayden, The Maples, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Doon, Strokestown. Predeceased by his parents Brian & Maura and sister Maeve. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Peggy Neenan (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Jo Doyle (Dublin), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation, Covid 19/Coronavirus Enda's Funeral is private to family. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left online at RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Patrick O'Sullivan, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford / Cahirciveen, Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by the love, care and prayers of his family, on Monday, April 6 of Patrick O'Sullivan, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Cahirciveen, Co Kerry. Beloved husband and dear friend of Josie and dear father to Micheál, Marie, Fr Brendan, Ciara and Diarmuid, cherished brother to Maura, Jack and Jim (Cahirciveen). Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Áine and Helen and sons-in-law Steve and Jonathan. A wonderful grandfather to Oisín, Iarla, Ultan, Éabha, Laura, Anna, Bryn, Lucy Anne, Harvey, Josie, Maria, Muireann and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Following government advice regarding public gatherings, Pat’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. A memorial service for Pat will take place at a later date.

Message from the family: We are very grateful for our father’s life. To our great neighbours and many, many friends who would like to support us at this time, we know and understand. We unite in heart and prayers even at a distance.

Henry Kenny, Clontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 6, of Henry Kenny, Clontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ballinahinch, Newtowncashel. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Brigid. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary and daughters Marie, Pauline, Claire, Ursula and Olive, sons Enda and Henry, 20 adored grandchildren Chloe, Emma, Shane, Thomas, Keelin, David, Lee, Eoin, Katie, Rachel, Harry, Orla, Sinead, Éanna, James, Tomás, Ella, Anna, Stephen and Cara, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, brothers Sean, Michael and James, sisters Kathleen and Bernadette, aunt Celine and uncle Gerdie, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

“You’ve sang your last song, you’ve danced your last dance. For you the game has ended, the final whistle has blown. Your smile crossed bridges and Your love will be forever known.” Always remembered. Rest in Peace.

Following Covid 19 government guidelines Henry’s Funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Henry’s wonderful life. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support at this time.

Eddie McCauley, Drumeel, Clonbroney, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, April 4, of Eddie McCauley, Drumeel, Clonbroney, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridget. Eddie will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Imelda, sons Aidan, Garry, Darren and Edward, daughter Aishling, daughters-in-law Cora, Majella, Maruna and Marion, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, brothers Pat, Charlie and Thomas, sisters Mary Carrig and Nora Kenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest In Peace Eddie.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence book on RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Eddie's family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who cared for Eddie, also their family and friends for their support and understanding at this time.



Patrick (Pat) Rattigan, Carrick, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Sunday, April 5, of Patrick (Pat) Rattigan, Carrick, Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, brother Hubert, and sisters Sr Frances and Sr Columba. Deeply regretted by his brother Harry, cousins, relatives and many friends. May Pat rest in peace.

To comply with government Covid-19 regulations and church directives, Pat’s funeral will be held privately, attended by immediate family. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral, but cannot do so due to current restrictions, may leave a message for the family at the Condolences link on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Pat will take place at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this sad time.





