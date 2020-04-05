Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 5, 2020

Thomas Charles McCann, Terlicken and Drumraney, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath





The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home,Ballymahon, on Saturday, April 4, of Thomas Charles McCann, Terlicken and Drumraney, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath. Son of the late Thomas & Mary McCann(nee Dillon) & brother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his brother, Harry(Collinstown), his sisters Moyra (Mullingar) & Elizabeth (Leitrim Village); his nieces Mary & Elisa;his nephews, James, Henry, Michael & Peter. Sisters-in-law Mary & Maureen; brother -in-law, John; his nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law; grandnieces & grandnephews, many cousins, friends & neighbours. Rest in peace.

All family homes are strictly private, please. A private funeral will take place,due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those,who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.



Paul Herraty, Ballyleague, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, with all his family at his bedside, on Saturday, April 4, of Paul Herraty, Ballyleague, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Marion, his children Sarah, Stephen, Peter and Mark, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Caelan, Abigail and Lincoln, brother Patrick, sisters Angela, Christine and Judith, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Paul is predeceased by his parents Eileen and Leo. May Paul Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Paul’s funeral will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. House private please.



Rose White (née Brady), New York and formerly of, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her home in New York, at the age of 90, on Tuesday, March 31, of Rose White (née Brady), New York and formerly of Lough Gowna, Cavan / Mullahoran, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Pat White and cherished mother of Margaret, Julie, Patricia, Mary, John, Aileen and Patrick. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family: brothers and sisters Mary, Theresa, Margaret, Tony, Danny and Fr. Jim, her sister and brother in laws, her son and daughter in laws and all her adored grandchildren. A private cremation will be held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Rest in Peace.



Mary (Cissie) Gaffney (née Martin), Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in her 99th year, on Saturday, April 4, of Mary (Cissie) Gaffney (née Martin), Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Patsy. Survived by her family, Martin, Marie, Pauline and John, grandchildren David, Brian, Sarah, Laura, Patrick, Niamh, Roisin and Sean, great-grandsons Dylan and Adam, daughters in law Mary and Betty, sons in law Harry and Alasdair, sister in law Una Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice Mary's funeral and house will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.



Christine McGowan (née Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 72nd year, surrounded by the loving and brave nurses and all staff of surgical 1 and 2 who were so loving to her, on Sunday, April 5, of Christine McGowan (née Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim and formerly of Derby, England. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son Jody, daughter Bernadette, sisters June and Vera, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Cherryl, grandson Kristopher, granddaughters Mary, Aoife and Francine. Sadly missed by all her relatives, neighbours and friends, in Clooncarne and surrounding areas, also Bornacoola choir and Rooskey Active Age, in whom she deeply loved and who were so kind to her. May Christine Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will be held due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Christine will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Maura Doyle (née O'Donnell), Cam, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 3, of Maura Doyle (nee O'Donnell) Cam, Edgeworthstown and formerly Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and son Sean. She will be sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Micheal and Liam, daughters Mary (Mulligan), Teresa (Madden), and Frances (O'Reilly) her adored grandchildren Thomas, Micheal, Sarah, Emma, Jennifer, Laura, Cailean, Carla and Rachel, great grandchildren Hollie and Saoirse, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law Seamus (Longford) and Brendan (New York), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Maura's funeral will be private. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support. Anyone wishing to leave your personal message for the family may do so on the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Tommy McCormack, The Hill, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Thursday, April 2, of Tommy McCormack, The Hill, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel. His son and daughter David and Siobhán, daughter-in-law Madeleine, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Mark, Aisling, Philip and Tom. Niece, nephews,relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie. A memorial service will take place sometime in the future.



Aidan Gray, Barry, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his sister Jackie's residence, on Thursday, April 2, of Aidan Gray, Barry, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Mike, Dennis, Colm, Irene, Dessie, Mary, Jackie, Beatrice, Fiona and Angela, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie. A memorial service will take place sometime in the future.



Annie (Nancy) Kelly (née Murray), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, April 2, of Annie (Nancy) Kelly (née Murray), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Tommy John), son Michael, son-in-law John Yorke and sister Bessie Lavin. Much loved mother of Mary Yorke (Drogheda), Padraig (Home), Triona Duffy (Longford), Margaret Butler (Taughmaconnell), Oliver (Doughill), Bernie Kindregan (Mullingar) and Bosco (Scotland). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, great granddaughter, sister Mary Greene (Florida), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regarding Covid 19/Coronavirus Nancy's Funeral & home is private to family. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left online on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Imelda Sweeney, Strokestown Road, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Thursday, April 2, of Imelda Sweeney, Strokestown Road, Ballyleague, Roscommon and formerly of Ballyduffy, Strokestown. Predeceased by her parents Packie & Florrie and her brother Tim. Much loved mother of Florence. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sisters Anne, Margaret, Breege and Loretta, brothers Michael & James, nephews, nieces, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regarding covid 19/Coronavirus Imelda's Funeral and home is private to family. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left online here at RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Michael Hanley, Ardnacraney, Tang, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Monday, March 30, of Michael Hanley, Ardnacraney, Tang, Westmeath. Very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Phillis, children Niamh, Ciaran and Megan, mother Maureen, sisters Sandra and Tricia, brothers Ian, Mark and Sean, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

James (Jim) Smith, Ballyhealy, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, April 4, of James (Jim) Smith, Ballyhealy, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his wives Peggy and Breda, and sisters Maureen and Rita. Loving father to David. Jim will be sadly missed by his son, daughter in law Bridget, grandchildren Aaron and Evan, brothers Tom, John and Joe, sisters Kathleen, Anne, Patricia and Bernadette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Jim Rest In Peace.

In compliance with government advice, Jim's funeral will be in private. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences icon on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Jim will be held at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this sad time.



Noel Cuffe, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, April 4, of Noel Cuffe, Newtown, Ballymore, Co Westmeath and Cunningham’s Bar, Ballymore. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Breda, daughter Adah, parents Tom and Nancy, brother Barry, sisters Kathleen (Pendred) and Jacqueline (Glynn), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, the Carey family, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May Noel Rest in Peace.

To comply with government Covid-19 regulations and church directives, Noel’s funeral will be held privately, attended by immediate family. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral, but cannot do so due to current restrictions, may leave a message for the family at the Condolences link on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Noel will take place at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this sad time.



Seamus Lunney, Carn, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet after a long illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 3, of Seamus Lunney, Carn, Ballyconnell, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Patrick, sister Carmel. Sadly missed by his loving and adored family, sisters Bríd Gorby (Newtowngore), Maura McGuckian (Carrigallen), Imelda Loughlin (Trim), Margaret (Trim), brothers Frank (Dublin), Pat (Manorhamilton), Gaberiel (Toome), Kevin (Carrigallen), John (Navan), Noel (Ardlougher), Cathal (Dublin), Dermot (Carn), Tony (Ballyhugh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews,relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current HSE and Government Guidelines regarding Public Gatherings the funeral and burial will be in private. For those who will not be able to attend the funeral due to the present restrictions, please leave your personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. A remembrance mass for Seamus will be held at a later date.

Rose McDonald (née Fitzpatrick), Towlagh, Belturbet, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, April 3, of Rose McDonald (née Fitzpatrick), Towlagh, Belturbet, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Mary and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Jenny (Ballybofey), Anna (Ballinagh), Agnes (Mullingar), Patricia (Aghacashel, Ballinamore) and Rosemary (Belturbet), sons Mark and Francis, brother John Fitzpatrick, Glen, Belturbet, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current HSE and Government Guidelines regarding Public Gatherings the funeral and burial will be in private. For those who will not be able to attend the funeral due to the present restrictions, please leave your personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

