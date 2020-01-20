Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 20, 2020

Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of doctors, nurses and carers, on Friday, January 17 of Mrs Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford. May she Rest In Peace.

Wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters; Mary (Australia), Philis (UK) and Evelyn (Nevy) (Ballinamuck), sons; Seamus (Dromad), Mickey (Australia), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning, January 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Please avail of the shuttle bus service to the McVeigh residence from the 98 Bar in Ballinamuck.

