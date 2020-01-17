Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 17, 2020

Kathleen Malone (née Hennessy), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Oldcastle, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Bernie and Eamon Sheridan, on Wednesday, January 15, of Kathleen Malone (née Hennessy), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Rassilagh, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Bernie, son Johnny, daughter-in-law Nuala, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren Lisa and Alan, sisters Josephine (U.S.A.) and Bernie (Dublin), brother Sean (Dublin), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Bernie & Eamon’s home, Gortgallon, Lanesboro (eircode N39 AD71) on Friday, January 17 from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, January 18 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Finlass (née O'Toole), Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 15, of Margaret (Peggy) Finlass (nee O'Toole), Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Séan, daughters Sarah and Elaine (Murtagh), sons Seamus and John (Corduff), brother Matt, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sinead, her beloved grandchildren Mairead, Irene, Aoife, Grainne, Sarah-Jane, Darragh, Lauren, Seán, Cian, John and Lee, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Friday, January 17 at her residence from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Tuesday, January 14, of Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drumheckil, Leitrim Village at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Francis and Bridget, his brothers Francis and Joseph and his sisters Joan and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Mary, Angela, Michael, Patricia, Rose, Kevin, Teresa, Vincent, Brendan, Seán, Leo, Séamus and Ann, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the home of his brother Seán, Keelagh, Mohill on Friday, January 17 from 2pm to 5pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 18 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Margaret O'Donoghue (née Peyton), Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in North Middlesex hospital, London, on Friday, January 3 of Margaret O'Donoghue (nee Peyton),Tottenham, England and formerly Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Peter (RIP) and loving mother of Peter, Timothy (Joanne), Stephen (Tayna) and James.

Margaret's remains will arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballynacargy on Friday evening, January 17 at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday morning, January 18 at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.



Pauric Sheridan, Canal View Community House, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 16 of Pauric Sheridan, Canal View Community House, Ballymahon Road, Mullingar and formerly of Ballasallagh, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Brian, Mary, Alice, Peter, Esther and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. House Private.

Removal on Friday, January 17 to Sonna Church for arrival at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

