Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 13, 2020

Maura O'Brien (née Bracken), "Raheen" , Park Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Sunday, January 12 of Maura O'Brien (née Bracken), "Raheen" , Park Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and by her infant children Derbhala and Colm.

Maura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Ailish Smyth (Granard), Joanne (Carlow) and Christine, sons Donal (Dublin), Padraic, Tom and Benny, brothers John and Brendan, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Emer, Kathleen and Ann, her beloved grandchildren Colm, Mark, Áine, Gary, Rory, Lorcan, Daire, Niamh, Daniel, David and Diarmuid, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel (Eircode N39 XE92) on Tuesday, January 14 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 15 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm , interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mairead McDermott, 12 The Waterfront, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at UCHG, on Sunday, January 12 of Mairead McDermott, 12 The Waterfront, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon and formerly of Cloonslanor, Strokestown. Beloved partner of Paul Mulvihill and darling & devoted mother to Ali. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing partner and daughter, parents Mary and Ronnie, sisters Sharon, Sandra and Tracey, brothers Noel, Ronan and Barry, granny Birdie Murphy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family including the Mulvihill family, relatives, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Tuesday January 14 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, January 15 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Helen O'Hara, 15 Ward Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at St Joseph’s Care Centre Longford, on Sunday, January 12 of Helen O'Hara, 15 Ward Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Main Street, Granard and formerly known as Sr Mel of the Sisters of Mercy Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Johnny, Fr. Ned and Paddy, her sister Catherine. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Church, Dublin Road, Longford, on Tuesday, January 14 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 15, at 11am with burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kay) Gaven (née Walshe), Wimbledon, England / Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in England , on Sunday, November 17, 2019, of Kathleen (Kay) Gaven (née Walshe), Wimbledon, England and formerly Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Kay will be forever missed by her loving family and friends here in Ireland and England. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Kay.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, Co Longford, followed with the burial of Kay's ashes in Shrule Cemetery.

Edward Nealon, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, January 10, 2020 of Edward Nealon, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Edward will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Marian, daughters Annamarie Kelly (Roscommon), Sonja Kelly (Roscommon) and Éadaoin Smyth (Derryhaun), sons Francis (UK), Eddie (UK) and Caoibhín, sister Kate O’Toole (Castlepollard), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, January 13 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, January 12 of Aughamore, Rooskey, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Funeral arrangements later.



George Lloyd, Cumminstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 10 of George Lloyd, Cumminstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Beloved husband of Caroline and much loved father of Colin, he will be dearly missed by his wife and son, sister Carol, brother-in-law Gary, Colin's partner Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many, many friends.

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, on Monday January 13 from 1pm until 2.30pm, followed by Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 3pm. Burial will take place thereafter in Killbixy Cemetery, Ballynacargy.



Desmond (Robert) Mills, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Lisheen Nursing Home Rathcoole, on Wednesday, January 8 of Desmond (Robert) Mills, Dublin / Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Iris, predeceased by his siblings Betha, Reggie, Ivor and Ken. He will be sadly missed by his children Janice, Garth, John and Alan, daughters-in-law Felicity, Anna Marie and Sue, grandchildren Graham, Conor, Laura, Nick, Aisling and Sarah, brother Tennyson, sister-in law Doreen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service on Monday, January 13 at 11am in Rathfarnham Parish Church, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the DSPCA.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie