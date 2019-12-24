Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Joe (Joseph) Hackett, 43 Spring Lawn, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's, Longford, surrounded by his heart broken family, on Sunday, December 22 of Joe (Joseph) Hackett, 43 Spring Lawn, Longford town, Longford and formerly Annaly Park, Longford town. He is predeceased by his parents Eddie and Susie, brothers Edward and Michael and sister Babby. Joe will be forever missed, by his sons Mark and Jason, daughter Stacey, step son Paul, step daughters Catherine and Caroline, brothers Patrick, Eddie and Ozzie, sisters Susan and Rita, son-in-law Mickey, daughter-in-law Marianna, brother-in-law Hugh, sisters-in-law Pauline, Yvoone, Collette and Kathleen, grandchildren MJ, Karis and Max, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 24 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Thomas Christopher Lynch, Kilbride House, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 19 of Thomas Christopher Lynch, Kilbride House, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas and infant sister Mary Bridget. Greatly missed by his loving wife Gemma, heartbroken mother Christina, sisters Helen, Jane (Reilly) and Christine (McDonnell), brother Eugene, sister-in-law Julie, brothers-in-law John Joe, Mark and Brian. Adoring nephews and nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends from across the world. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home Kilbride House on Thursday, December 26 from 1pm to 8pm. Removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara on Friday morning, December 27 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private at all other times please. Shuttle buses will operate from Abbeylara Parish Centre on Thursday, December 26.



Michael Casey, Derryhanee, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 22 of Michael Casey, Derryhanee, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, deeply regretted by his sons Martin and Michael, daughters Mary and Margaret, sons in law Maurice and Josh, daughter in-law Aisling, sisters Mary and Bridie, brothers in-laws, sisters in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends RIP.

Remains will be reposing at Leavy’s Funeral Home Scramogue from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday evening, December 26 followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall arriving at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning, December 27, with burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery, Killashee. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. Enquiries to Tom Crosby Undertaker Tarmonbarry.



Yvonne Ward (née Sheehan), Rosmoylan, Creggs, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Creggs, Galway



The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, December 21 of Yvonne Ward (née Sheehan), Rosmoylan, Creggs, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Creggs, Galway. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother to Caroline and adoring Granny to Bronagh. She will be sadly missed by her family, Caroline’s fiancé Damien (Macklin), sisters Sunniva, Colette, Yoland, Mairead, Aideen and Gerardine, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many many good friends. May Yvonne Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (eircode F42 NH27) on Tuesday, December 24 from 3.30pm until 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning, December 26 to St Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbegnet Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Sheila Smith (née Griffin), formerly Ballinagh Post Office, Main St., Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, December 23 of Sheila Smith (née Griffin), formerly Ballinagh Post Office, Main St., Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Peter (former Postmaster). Devoted mother of Martin, Mary, Sheila, Peadar, Fidelma, John and Doreen. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sons in law, daughters in law, adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan (H12C821) on Friday evening, December 27 from 3.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 28 at 11am followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry, Dublin Road, Cavan. No flowers please.

Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in College View Nursing Home, Cavan, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 22 of Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. She is predeceased by both her husbands Sean and Bob, parents Jimmy and Ellie and her brothers and sisters. Pat will be forever missed by her sons Michael, John and Mark, daughters Mary McGlynn and Clara Durkin, sons-in-law Ronan and Freddie, daughters-in-law Sharon, Rose and Margaret, grandchildren Kaelin, Sean, Gemma,Sarah-Eillie and Méabh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and her many customers from Warde's Arva. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Pat.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Friday, December 27 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm.

Removal arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva, Co Cavan on Saturday, December 28 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Carrigallen Cemetery. The family of Pat would like to express their Gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of College View Nursing Home and also thanks to the Day Care Centre, Carrigallen.

Eileen Smith (née Donohoe), Farnadolly, Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Sunday, December 22 of Eileen Smith, (nee Donohoe) Farnadolly, Crossdoney, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her beloved husband Phil, son-in-law Padraigh, grandchildren Emer and Philip and great grand daughter Martha. Devoted mother of Paul (Kent), Noel (Luton), Bernadette (Balbriggan, Dublin), Peter (Sligo), Sheila (Gowna), Philip (Farnadolly), Brian (Luton) and Patricia (Corduff, Ballinagh). Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, sisters Bridget Clarke,(Monery) and Ann Scanlon (Surrey, England), brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many, many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, (H12C821) from 12 noon on Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas eve) until 4pm. Family time thereafter please, until Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumcor arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 26 (St Stephen’s Day) at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Callanan (née Magan), Sandymount, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, at Blackrock Clinic, on Sunday, December 22 of Margaret Callanan (née Magan), Sandymount, Dublin 4 and formerly Granard, Co Longford. Loved and loving wife of Fionnbar, loving mother of Frank, Claire, Jean, Paul, Richard and Sara, devoted grandmother of Nicholas, Niamh, Hannah, Peter, Julia, Alice and Sophie (“the magnificent seven”). She will be missed by these and members of her extended family including sons-in-law Paddy and Rupert, daughter-in-law Sheila, sister-in law Mona (Stanton), Bridget (Frank’s partner), Lyndon (Claire’s partner), and Mano (Jean’s partner), nephews, nieces, cousins (to the nth degree) and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 24 at 10am in the Church of St Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome. Margaret’s ashes will be buried at a later date in the grave of her father (Francis J Magan) in Killashee, Co Longford. Family cut flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation. May she rest in peace.

Margaret (Peggy) Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, December 21 of Margaret (Peggy) Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford and late of USA. Deeply regretted by her brothers Patsy and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 24 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumlish with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

