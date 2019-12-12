Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - evening

Rosaleen Casey (née Geoghegan), Athlone Road, Moate, Westmeath / Tyrrellspass, Westmeath / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara, on Wednesday, December 11 of Rosaleen Casey (nee Geoghegan); Athlone Road, Moate, late Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Co Longford and Cornaher, Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Danny, daughter Angela, brothers Pat Joe, and Seamus, sisters Josie, Maura and Madeline. Deeply regretted by her heart broken daughter Patricia, grandson James his partner Karen, great-granddaughter Clodagh, sisters Eileen, Esther and Christine, brother Kieran, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May Rosaleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home this Friday, December 13 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday, December 14 to St Patrick’s Church, Moate arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery, Newtowncashel.

Patrick (Pat) Cooney, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinameen, Roscommon / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, December 11 of Patrick (Pat) Cooney of Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Ballinameen, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of Sue, much loved Dad of Killian, Niall, Ailbhe and Barry, loving Grandad of Lauren, Harley, Minn and Finn and brother of the late Pauline. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister Helen, niece Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, December 15 from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, December 16 at 10am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. May he rest in peace.



Brother Mel (Luke) Kenny, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 11 of Mel (Luke) Kenny (Marist Brothers, Marian College, Ballsbridge, D 4 and Dernagolia, Ballymahon, Co Longford) in the excellent care of the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU at St Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his family and confreres, following a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents, William and Annie, brothers Paddy (Carlow), Bill (Ballymahon) sisters Annie (Clare) and Mary (Dublin). He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Marist Brothers Oratory, Marian College on Friday, December 13 from 2pm with removal to St Mary Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 14 at 11am followed by burial in Marist Brothers plot Cornamagh Cemetery, Athlone. Family flowers only, please.

Mel Tiernan, Drumgowla, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family, on Wednesday, December 11 of Mel Tiernan, Drumgowla, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Mary, son; Seamus, daughters; Mary (Cott), Geraldine and Gráinne (McGowan), sons-in-law; Maurice and Damien, doting grandchildren; Leah, Emer, Iarla and Aidan, brothers; Peter and Jim, sister; Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May Mel Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone, on Friday, December 13 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private outside of reposing hours, please. Please note there will be a one way traffic system in place.

Colum Brady, Drumcondra, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 10 of Colum Brady, late of Drumcondra and formerly of Corraneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Enda, daughters Caraíosa, Orla and Aoife, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Jack, Tara, Eoin, Fionn, Euan, his brothers Dermot, Aidan and Fintan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Friday evening, December 13 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, December 14 to the Church of St Vincent de Paul, Marino, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. May he Rest in Peace.



Rosaleen O'Halloran, Portnashangan, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Kiltormer, Galway / Clontarf, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, December 11 of Rosaleen O'Halloran, Lake Cottage, Portnashangan, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kiltormer, Co Galway and Clontarf, Co Dublin. Deeply mourned by her loving partner, Nicky, her sister Assumpta (O'Meara, Mullingar), her brothers Liam (Dublin) and Micheál (Sligo), her brother-in-law Joe, her sister-in-law Una, her nephews, nieces, extended family, close friends and teaching colleagues. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Portnashangan (EircodeN91K097) on Friday, December 13 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from her home to the Church of St Nicholas, Multyfarnham on Saturday morning, December 14 arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery , Multyfarnham. Donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary's Street, Mullingar. House private on Saturday morning please.



Christy (Kit) Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family and carers, on Thursday, December 12 of Christy (Kit) Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Molly, sons Pat and Tom, daughters Ann, Catherine, Liz, Therese, Noreen and Angela, sisters Betty and Theresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Streamstown, Castlepollard, on Friday, December 13 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, December 14 to The Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Faughalstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.

