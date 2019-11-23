Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 23, 2019 - evening

Kenneth Sheridan, Camlisk, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Kiltimagh, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Friday, November 22 of Kenneth (Ken) Sheridan, Camlisk, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his loving wife Yvonne, brothers Frank, Seamus, Bill and Oliver. Sadly missed by his loving son Derek, daughter Sharon (Thompson), sisters Marie Sheahan (Swinford), Anne Heneghan (Kiltimagh), son-in-law Anthony, sisters-in-law Gwen O'Ferrall, Molly Sheridan, Margaret Sheridan, Chris Sheridan, brother-in-law Connie O'Ferrall, adored grandchildren Laura, Mark, Aoife, Emma, Sarah, Leah and Ryan, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Derek's home, Neidín, Curryline Close, Newtownforbes, Co Longford (Eircode N39 YH57), on Sunday, November 24 from 2pm until 5pm, with removal to arrive in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Care Centre, Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 21 of Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Carmel Uí Choisdealbha, beloved wife of James (deceased), mother of Alan, Lisa, Aishling, Clíodhna and Dara. Mamó to Doireann, Siún, Donagh and Odhran, sister of Ann, Mel, Seán (deceased), Angela, Colette, Imelda, Bernadette, Philomena and Tom. Sadly missed by all extended family and wide circle of friends.

Memorial mass to take place in St Cronan's Church, Roscrea on Friday, November 29 at 12 noon. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

Ann Smith (née Kiernan), Mullaghboy, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, November 23 of Ann Smith (née Kiernan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of Michael. Predeceased by her brother Cyril. Deeply regretted by her son Enda and partner Elayne, daughter Emer and partner Tommy, son Sean, Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Clodagh, Tommy, Danny, brother Aodhie, sister Bernadette, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Full funeral arrangements will be announced on Monday evening.

Henry English, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 22 of Henry English, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Westmeath and late of Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette (née Stokes) and infant son Henry. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Gerard and Declan, his cherished grandson Harry, brother Joe, daughter-in-law Marissa, Declan's partner Breandán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Henry Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 24 at 12.30pm in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to M.R.I. Scan Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. House private please.

