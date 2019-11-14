Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 14, 2019 - evening

Mel McNally, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, of Mel McNally, Harlow, Essex and formerly of St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine (Kit). Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Rita, son Malcolm, grandchildren Thomas, Sophia, Erin and Katie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, November 20 from 3pm until 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 21 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Genevieve Doherty (née Wood), Collogue, Camlane, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, November 12, of Genevieve Doherty (née Wood), Collogue, Camlane, Edgeworthstown, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Philip John Doherty. Genevieve will be dearly missed by her loving family, daughters Deirdre, Brigid and Sheelagh, sons-in-law Dennis and Sam, grandchildren Declan, Lillian, Brodie, Oliver and Jonah, relatives, and her many good neighbours and friends. "Beloved by family, cherished by friends".

Funeral Services will take place on Monday, November 18 at 12.30pm in St Michael's Church of Ireland, The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Tommy Gallagher, Bracklin, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the nurses and staff of the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, November 12, of Tommy Gallagher, Bracklin, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Peter and his brother Patrick. Beloved husband of Rosemarie. Loving father to Thomas, Patrick, Aaron and Ciaran. Sadly missed by his brother Peter, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Trisha, Ciara, Grace and Amey, his adored granddaughter Erin, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Bracklin (eircode N39Y527) on Friday, November 15 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, November 16 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Monday, November 11 of Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim and formerly of Packów, Poland. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Tomasz, son David, sister Maria, brother Bogdan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Spoczywaj w pokoju.

Removal on Friday, November 15 to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church , Rooskey for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation.



Kathleen Duignan (née Reilly), Drumreask, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of all the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Wednesday, November 13, of Kathleen Duignan (nee Reilly), Drumreask, Gorvagh, Leitrim, in her 89th year. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her husband Paddy.

Sadly missed by her daughter Catriona and her partner Colin, her sons Sean and his partner Margaret and Padraig and his wife Carmel, grandchildren Aisling, Conor and Michelle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Friday, November 15 from 1pm to 4pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary Ann Forde (née Shortt), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 12 of Mary Ann Forde née Shortt, Kiltyfea, Cloone, and Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Mick, her brothers and sister, son-in-law; Sean and daughter-in-law; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Padraig, daughters: Mary (Cloonboney, Mohill), Eileen Hughes (Drumlish) her brother; Michael Shortt (Cloone), son-in-law; Eamonn, Mary's partner; John Bradley, grandchildren; Paul, Kevin, Patricia, Sinead, Catherine, Mark and Michelle, sisters-in-law; Kathleen Rooney and Kathleen Shortt, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Ann Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 15 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.

Please note that there will be a one way traffic system in place.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie