Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - evening

Thomas Joseph (Tommy Joe) McGann, Derrylough, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 22, of Thomas Joseph (Tommy Joe) McGann, Derrylough, Kenagh, Longford.

He will be sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Siobhan (Carroll), Gerry, Denise (Hughes), Lorraine (Kiernan), Edel (O'Malley), Noelle (Gillen), Joseph, Enda, Ciaran and Ashling (O'Donnell), his brother Michael (London), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son Enda, Derryveigh, Kenagh (N39 X682) on Thursday afternoon, October 24 from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 25 at 11.30am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to the Carers Association Longford.

Elizabeth Quinn-Shields (née Quinn), No 3A Park Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Monday, October 21 of Elizabeth Quinn-Shields (née Quinn), No 3A Park Road, Longford town and formerly from 98' Teffia Park, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Joe and Bella, sisters Kathleen Fitzgerald and Mary Cox.

Elizabeth will be forever missed by her heartbroken husband Martin, sisters Anne, Patricia and Martina, brothers-in-law Kitta, Jarlath, Paddy, Cyril and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Beverly, Esther and Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and her many good friends especially Breda Doherty, Mary Rogers, Eileen Reilly and Joan Moore (Manchester, England).

Thank you for loving and sharing, For giving and for caring, God bless you and keep you, Until we meet Again Elizabeth. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Wednesday, October 23 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Thursday, October 24 at 11am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family home private please.

Michael Brendan Reilly, Urble, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Wythenshawe Hospital Manchester surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 30 of Michael Brendan Reilly, Manchester, England and formerly of Urble, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving family, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Prayers and a blessing will take place at St Mary’s church Bruskey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on Friday, October 25 at 11am followed by burial in Mullaghboy cemetery.

Alice Duke (née Daly), Mosshill, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Monday, October 21 of Alice Duke (née Daly), Mosshill, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Much loved mother of Clement, David and Fiona. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Bernie and Edel, grandchildren Lauryn, Sam and Evan, brothers Raymond and Johnny, sisters Rose and Philomena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, October 25 to The Half Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. House private please.

Vera Cosgrove (née Bartley), Comagh, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in the presence of her loving family, on Tuesday, October 22 of Vera Cosgrove (nee Bartley), Comagh, Co Cavan via Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and latterly College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband John, son Cyril, parents and brother Vincent. Much loved mother of Thelma Gilleran (Belturbet), Vincent (San Francisco), Veronica McGovern (Ballyconnell), Sinéad Conefrey (Fenagh) & Iain (Derryragh). Sadly missed by her brother Noel, sisters Nuala Lewis, Geraldine Mc Inerney & Mary Galligan, daughters & sons-in-law, sisters & brothers-in-law, dearly loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Comagh on Wednesday, October 23, from 2pm to 10pm. Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart on Thursday, October 24 at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Coronary Care Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o undertaker.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie