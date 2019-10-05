Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 5, 2019 - evening

Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, October 4, of Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Tommy, Liam, Donal, John, Theresa, Ann and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Monday evening, October 7 in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel from 4pm, prayers at 6pm. Followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 8 at 12 noon with burial in new cemetery, Drumlish. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Longford Association. House private please.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kevin Heduvan, Baronstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Friday, October 4, of Kevin Heduvan, Baronstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brother Pat and sister Mary. Kevin will be sadly missed by his sister Agnes Fagan, brothers Joe, John, Kit, and Vincent, sisters-in-law Breda and Marjorie, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Newbrook Chapel N91K032 on Sunday evening, October 6 from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy to arrive at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 7 at 11am followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery.

Christy Keane, Newtown, Ballymurray, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, October 5, of Christy Keane, Newtown, Ballymurray, Roscommon. Predeceased by his son baby Damien, parents Joe and Margaret and grand-daughter Emily. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (née Howell), sons Declan and Aidan, grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Aubery and Kaylee, brothers Gerry and Jack, Aidan’s partner Vanessa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Christy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening, October 6 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, October 7 to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care.

