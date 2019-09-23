Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Cian Neary, Templeton Glebe, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the medical team and the staff of St. John’s Ward at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, on Monday, September 23 of Cian Neary, Templeton Glebe, Killashee, Longford.

Predeceased by his grand-fathers Michael Neary and Michael Quinn and by his aunt Patricia. Cian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his mother Evelyn, father Enda, brother Shane, grandmothers Cella and Mary, aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Cian will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Wednesday, September 25 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, September 26 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery, Killashee.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie charity at www.aoibheannspinktie.ie or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors. House strictly private please.

Patrick J (Pat) Donohoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, September 22 of Patrick J (Pat) Donohoe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Anne and by his sister Rose.

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Michael (Mullingar), sister Helen Williams (Derryharrow), sister Maura (Moatfarrell), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Dave, Maura’s partner Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, good friend and neighbour Colm and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road on Tuesday, September 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, September 25, also in the Hospital Chapel, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Tom O'Leary, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, September 23 of Tom O'Leary, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Longford.

Tom is now reunited with his beloved late wife Mai. He will be forever missed by his family, sons Barney, Tommy and Eugene, daughters Teresa, Bernadette, Jean, Mary, Maggie, Little Mary and Paticia, sons-in-law Sean Reilly, Tommy Daly, John McDowell, Tony Dowler and Sean Collum, daughter-in-law Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many great friends.

Your gentle face and patient smile, With sadness we recall, You had a kindly word for each, And died beloved by all. Rest in Peace Tom.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, September 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Wednesday, September 25 at 11am, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. House Strictly Private Please.

Gregory Johnson, Seangharrai, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, September 21, of Gregory Johnson, Seangharrai, Ballinagh, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son, grandchildren and the family circle.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, September 24 at 11am in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh. Burial afterwards in St Felim's New Cemetery. May he Rest in Peace.

Richard Jordan, Lir Park, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Wexford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham on Sunday, September 22 of Richard Jordan, Lir Park, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of Horeswood, Co Wexford.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, daughter Victoria, sons Richard, Lee, Wesley and Paul, sister Lena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May Richard rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, September 24 to Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, arriving for 10.30am funeral service.

Mary Kiernan (née Lord), Maughera, Finea, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, September 22, of Mary Kiernan (nee Lord) Maughera, Finea, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by her husband PJ, daughter Caroline, son's Francie and Padraig, sister's Cathy and Jane, brother's Willie and Pat, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 24 in St Mary's Church, Carrick, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Thursday, September 19, of Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, September 27 in St Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.

Geraldine (Ger) McNamee, Brookfield, Mullingar, Westmeath / Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Saturday, September 21, of Geraldine (Ger) McNamee - Brookfield, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Crossdoney, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary and her brother Patrick. Ger will be very sadly missed by her loving family, Moira (Florida), Breedge (Killeshandra), Nancy (Dalkey), Frank (Deansgrange), Cathy (Mullingar), Peter (Mullingar), Margaret (London) and Michael (Drogheda), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Ger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday, September 24 from 4pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 25 at 10am followed by burial in Drumcor Cemetery, Ballinagh, Cavan, arriving at 12.30pm approximately.

