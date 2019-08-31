Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 31, 2019

Bernadette Christina Clyne, Palm Beach, Florida, USA, and late of Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, August 27, of Bernadette Christina Clyne, Palm Beach, Florida, USA and late of Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Lucy and Tim and her brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her twin brother James and her brothers Peter (Dublin), Bernard (New York), Val (Dublin), Larry (Longford), Michael (Ballymahon) and Frank (Aughnasilla), her sisters Patsy Cordts (New Jersey), Margaret Reilly (Edgeworthstown) and Betty (Athlone), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, on Saturday, August 31 at 12 noon. Private interment of ashes afterwards.



Josephine (Jo) FitzGerald (née Rattigan), Barna, Templemore, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, August 29, of Josephine (Jo) FitzGerald (née Rattigan), Barna, Templemore, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford / Ballymahon, Longford. Wife of the late John FitzGerald (ex Bank of Ireland). She will be sadly missed by her children Michael, Susan, Helen and John, her adored grandchildren Sarah, Jenny, Bill, Michael, Rachel, Lucy. Robbyn and Alison, her sisters Noreen and Helen, her brother Patrick, sons and daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Saturday, August 31 at 12 noon, followed by interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Joseph (Joe) McTiernan, Oughteragh (and formerly Clenaghoo), Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, on Thursday, August 29 of Joseph (Joe) McTiernan, Oughteragh (and formerly Clenaghoo), Ballinamore, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his wife, Mary, daughters Christina and Martina, sisters Geraldine (Aughavas) and Miriam (Australia), brother John (Australia), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smyth's Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31 from 3pm to 5.30pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 1 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only.

Kevin Freeman, Relick, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Terenure, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of the Renal Unit and Medical 1 of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Wednesday, August 28 of Kevin Freeman, Relick, Ballynacargy, Westmeath and formerly of Mount Tallant Avenue, Terenure, Dublin.Predeceased by his wife Mary, daughter Joan and grandson James. Kevin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Joan, sons Jimmy and Patrick, daughters Rose and Janette, his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Ronnie, Tony and David, sisters Ann, Anita and Caroline, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Kevin Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home this Saturday, August 31 from 12 noon until 6.30pm. Family time thereafter, please, followed by removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Moyvore, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 1 at 1pm, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Renal Unit in Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham), Leas Na Mara, Ballymoneen Rd., Knocknacarra, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Galway Hospice in the presence of her loving husband Rory, on Thursday, August 29 of Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham), Leas Na Mara, Ballymoneen Rd, Knocknacarra, Galway and formerly of Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her daughters Ruby May and Sophie, her parents John and Mary Cunningham, sister Pauline and her Partner Gerard Cox, brother Thomas and his partner Laura, nieces, nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law Michael and Veronica O'Shaughnessy ( Corrandulla), sister-in-law Laura, aunts, uncles, cousins, her work colleagues at Peter Mark Terryland, her wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 10.15am in Church of St John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, burial afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. House private, no flowers, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice. May her gentle soul rest in peace.



Seamus (James) Carroll, Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving and devoted family in the tender and loving care of the nurses and staff of Guy's Hospital, London, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 of Seamus (James) Carroll, London and formerly of Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Peter and sister Ann.Deeply regretted by his partner Margaret, sons Nigel, John and Lee, their mother Mary and sister Grace, his brother Richard (Dickie), sisters Bridie Craig (Rathconnell), Collette Dunleavy (Coole), Kay Murphy (Ballyroan), Theresa Tierney (Castlepollard) and Patricia Nolan (Castlepollard), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 11.30 am in St Mary's Church, Collinstown. Burial afterwards in St Feichin's Cemetery, Fore.

