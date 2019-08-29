Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 29, 2019 - evening

Bernadette Christina Clyne, Palm Beach, Florida, USA, and late of Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, August 27, of Bernadette Christina Clyne, Palm Beach, Florida, USA and late of Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Lucy and Tim and her brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her twin brother James and her brothers Peter (Dublin), Bernard (New York), Val (Dublin), Larry (Longford), Michael (Ballymahon) and Frank (Aughnasilla), her sisters Patsy Cordts (New Jersey), Margaret Reilly (Edgeworthstown) and Betty (Athlone), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, on Saturday, August 31 at 12 noon. Private interment of ashes afterwards.



Josephine (Jo) FitzGerald (née Rattigan), Barna, Templemore, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, August 29, of Josephine (Jo) FitzGerald (née Rattigan), Barna, Templemore, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford / Ballymahon, Longford. Wife of the late John FitzGerald (ex Bank of Ireland). She will be sadly missed by her children Michael, Susan, Helen and John, her adored grandchildren Sarah, Jenny, Bill, Michael, Rachel, Lucy. Robbyn and Alison, her sisters Noreen and Helen, her brother Patrick, sons and daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her home at Barna, Templemore (E41 Y9W8) this Friday evening, August 30 from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Saturday, August 31 at 12 noon, followed by interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident in New York, on Thursday, August 22 of Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford. Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel, brothers Kevin and Patrick, grandmother Deirdre, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Friday, August 30 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

House private, please.

Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, August 21 of Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Dave, children Elizabeth, Michael, Peter, Lorraine & Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck followed by private cremation. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, a donation box will be available at St Patrick’s Church. The Nicholson Family would like to extend their gratitude to Liz’s wonderful nursing team.

Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham), Leas Na Mara, Ballymoneen Rd., Knocknacarra, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Galway Hospice in the presence of her loving husband Rory, on Thursday, August 29 of Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham), Leas Na Mara, Ballymoneen Rd, Knocknacarra, Galway and formerly of Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her daughters Ruby May and Sophie, her parents John and Mary Cunningham, sister Pauline and her Partner Gerard Cox, brother Thomas and his partner Laura, nieces, nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law Michael and Veronica O'Shaughnessy ( Corrandulla), sister-in-law Laura, aunts, uncles, cousins, her work colleagues at Peter Mark Terryland, her wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St Anthony's Room within the Church of St John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this Friday evening, August 30 from 5pm removal at 7pm to the adjoining Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 10.15am, burial afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. House private, no flowers, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Michael Farrell, 23 Beechmount Park, Newry, Down / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Daisy Hill Hospital, on Wednesday, August 28 of Michael Farrell, 23 Beechmount Park, Newry, Down and formerly Esker, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Michael Francis R.I.P., beloved husband of Valentine and much loved father of Mary and Pauline. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 10.30am in St Patrick & Colman's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, grandsons Aidan and Thomas, son in law Damien brother Hubert, sisters Anne, Mary, Eileen and Christine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Val Glancy, Dangan, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Tuesday, August 27 of Val Glancy, Dangan, Kilmore, Roscommon/ Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, sisters Vera Feeney (USA), Maura Cox (Cloontuskert) and his niece Deirdre Feeney (USA). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Padraig (USA) and Terry (UK), his sisters Margaret (Australia), Valerie (UK) and Phyllis (UK), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially his dear friend Margaret. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Dangan. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.



Seamus (James) Carroll, Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving and devoted family in the tender and loving care of the nurses and staff of Guy's Hospital, London, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 of Seamus (James) Carroll, London and formerly of Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Peter and sister Ann.Deeply regretted by his partner Margaret, sons Nigel, John and Lee, their mother Mary and sister Grace, his brother Richard (Dickie), sisters Bridie Craig (Rathconnell), Collette Dunleavy (Coole), Kay Murphy (Ballyroan), Theresa Tierney (Castlepollard) and Patricia Nolan (Castlepollard), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Removal arriving in St Mary's Church, Collinstown on Friday, August 30 at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St Feichin's Cemetery, Fore.

