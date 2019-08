Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Bernadette Christina Clyne, Palm Beach, Florida, USA, and late of Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, August 27, of Bernadette Christina Clyne, Palm Beach, Florida, USA and late of Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Lucy and Tim and her brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her twin brother James and her brothers Peter (Dublin), Bernard (New York), Val (Dublin), Larry (Longford), Michael (Ballymahon) and Frank (Aughnasilla), her sisters Patsy Cordts (New Jersey), Margaret Reilly (Edgeworthstown) and Betty (Athlone), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, on Saturday, August 31 at 12 noon. Private interment of ashes afterwards.



Margaret Sheridan (née McNaboe), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Monday, August 26 of Margaret Sheridan (nee McNaboe), Fyhora, Moyne, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph and sister Philomena. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Pat and Joseph, daughters Anne and Elizabeth, sons in law Cyril and Donal, daughters in law Elizabeth and Louise, sister May and grandchildren Eanna, Aoife, Oisin, Liam, Karl and Tia and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Wednesday evening, August 28 from 5pm. with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, August 29 in St Francis Church, Moyne, at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only by request.

Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident in New York, on Thursday, August 22 of Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford. Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel, brothers Kevin and Patrick, grandmother Deirdre, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Thursday, August 29 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, August 30 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

House private, please.

Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Monday, August 26 of Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers William, Thomas and George, sisters Ellie, Mai and Martha. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret Hughes, nephews Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Kevin, Gerry, John (Dublin) and Thomas (Kerry), nieces Olivia, Carmel, and Mary (Mohill), Teresa (Mayo), Doreen, Angie (England) and Anna (Kerry), cousins, relatives, and good friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 12 noon in Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, August 21 of Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Dave, children Elizabeth, Michael, Peter, Lorraine & Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Thursday, August 29 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am followed by private cremation. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, a donation box will be available at St Patrick’s Church. The Nicholson Family would like to extend their gratitude to Liz’s wonderful nursing team.

Val Glancy, Dangan, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Tuesday, August 27 of Val Glancy, Dangan, Kilmore, Roscommon/ Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, sisters Vera Feeney (USA), Maura Cox (Cloontuskert) and his niece Deirdre Feeney (USA). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Padraig (USA) and Terry (UK), his sisters Margaret (Australia), Valerie (UK) and Phyllis (UK), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially his dear friend Margaret. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, August 29 from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Eamon Dolan, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 25 of Eamon Dolan, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Co Meath C15 RC82 and formerly Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Husband of the late Mona and loving father of Ray and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Rachel, Laura, Conor and Alannah. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, daughters in law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Eamon Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 11 am in Saint Patrick's Church, Trim . Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman's Cemetery Trim. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Saint Francis Hospice or an act of kindness performed in his memory.

Mary (Cissie) Duffy (née Kilkenny), Breanross South, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, August 26 of Mary (Cissie) Duffy (née Kilkenny), Breanross South, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Surrounded by her loving family, daughters Mary, Anne, Eileen, Paula and Ita, son Pat, sons-in law Mark Lewis (Melbourne, Australia), Maurice Shanley (Annaduff) and John Reynolds (Corduff, Cloone), daughter-in- law Caitriona, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Farnaught/Gortletteragh Cemetery Funds c/o Whitney's Undertakers.



Seamus (James) Carroll, Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving and devoted family in the tender and loving care of the nurses and staff of Guy's Hospital, London, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 of Seamus (James) Carroll, London and formerly of Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Peter and sister Ann.Deeply regretted by his partner Margaret, sons Nigel, John and Lee, their mother Mary and sister Grace, his brother Richard (Dickie), sisters Bridie Craig (Rathconnell), Collette Dunleavy (Coole), Kay Murphy (Ballyroan), Theresa Tierney (Castlepollard) and Patricia Nolan (Castlepollard), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Removal arriving in St Mary's Church, Collinstown on Friday, August 30 at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St Feichin's Cemetery, Fore.

Francis (Frank) Degnan, Irishtown, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, following an accident, on Friday, August 23 of Francis (Frank) Degnan, Irishtown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath (retired An Garda Siochána) and formerly Ballyhoreen, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Frank will be very sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Maura, children Shane, Emma (Gavin) and Barry, his adored grandchildren Ivy, Ayla, Fia, Kerri and Jake, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Paddy, Barry's girlfriend Elettra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and many friends. May Frank Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 10am in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar. House strictly private please.





Elizabeth Rennick (née Noone), Drumliffe, Redhills, Cavan / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, August 25 of Elizabeth Rennick (nee Noone) Drumliffe, Redhills, Co Cavan and formerly Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Rennick. Sadly missed by her loving son Ronan and daughter Sinéad, daughter in law Mary, her adored grandchildren Cathal, Stuart, Niamh and Rebecca, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 28 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of Cavan General Hospital C/o of McMahon Funeral Directors, any Family member or donation box in Funeral Home and Church.

