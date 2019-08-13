Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - evening

Gabriel McGoey, Driminure, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, August 13 of Gabriel McGoey, Driminure, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Beloved son of the late Edward and Una. Predeceased by his brother Teddy. Sadly missed by his loving sister Ursula (Abbeyshrule), his brothers Charlie (Balbriggan), Ciaran (Carlingford) and John (Banagher), his sisters-in-law Betty, Rita, Mary and Connie, his nephews Edward, John, Peter, Paul and Charles, his nieces Mary, Kathryn, Irene, Therese, Valerie, Jane, Gillian, Una and Susan, his many grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the family home Abbeyshrule Village on Wednesday afternoon, August 14 from 12 noon until 5pm followed by removal to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule for Mass of the Assumption at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 15 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May the Lord Have mercy on his gentle soul. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Jimmy (James) Farrell, 15 Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 11 of Jimmy (James) Farrell, 15 Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom and mother Nora, brother Paddy and sister Peggy. Jimmy will be forever missed by his loving wife Eileen, son Jesse, daughters Sandra, Jacqueline, Denise and Cynthia, sisters Nora, Chris and Maura, brothers-in-law George Evans, Jim Monaghan, Sonny McArdle, Michael McArdle and Liam McArdle, sister-in-law Bridie Healy and Annie May Smyth, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in peace Jimmy.

Reposing at his home at 15 Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford on Tuesday, August 13, from 12 noon until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, August 14 arriving to St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

(The family would like to thank Annie May and Declan Smyth also Michael and Nuala Burke for all their help and support).



Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Saturday, August 3 of Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother of Susan and Bernadette. She will be sadly missed by her family, brothers Pat and John, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Dylan, Sophie and Ella, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home (Ealing, London) on Tuesday, August 13 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive in Ealing Abbey at 7.15pm. Mass on Wednesday, August 14 at 11am in Ealing Abbey and afterwards for burial in South Ealing Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK/Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK.

Michael McCormack, Annagh, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, August 12 of Michael McCormack, Annagh, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved son Declan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, sons Raymond, Michéal, Adrian and Diarmuid, brothers Billy and Ned, sister Nora, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Annagh, Ballykeeran (Eircode N37 RD70 ) on Wednesday evening, August 14 from 3pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 15 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning, please.

Michael Laurence Gallagher, Blackrock, Dublin / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his beloved family after a bravely fought illness, on Sunday, August 11 of Michael Laurence Gallagher, Blackrock, Co Dublin, formerly of Delvin, Co Westmeath and retired RTÉ. Deeply loved by his wife Anne, sister Ann, children David, Marie, Stephen and Helen, daughters-in-law Claire and Ruth, sons-in-law Noel and Donal, as well as his eight grandchildren Laurence, Saoirse, Eva, Cara, Leah, Emily, Ben and Adam; and his extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday evening, August 13 from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 14 at 10am in Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice.

