Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 3, 2019

The death occurred, in Pinderfield General Hospital, Wakefield, England, on Tuesday, July 30 of Helen Marie Frances Nolan, 50 Manor Rd., Ossett, Yorkshire, England and Longford.

Predeceased by her loving mother Annette and darling sister Fidelma. Helen will be forever missed by her heartbroken father Tom (formerly Bawn, Killoe), aunts Kathleen Delaney (Aughaboy, Killoe) and Annie Lennon (Killoe), uncles John Nolan (Moydow), Seamus Nolan (Killoe), Joe Nolan (Windy Gap, Castlebar) and Ciaran Nolan (Bray), cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many great friends in Ossett, Yorkshire, and here in Ireland. Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. May you rest in peace Helen.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39KN66), on Sunday, August 4 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal to arrive to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe on Monday, August 5 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Zuzana Tomkova, Slovakia / 8 Palace Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Galway University Hospital, on Sunday, July 28 of Zuzana Tomkova, 8 Palace Crescent, Longford town and formerly of Slovakia.

Zuzana will be dearly missed by her heart broken family, loving husband Divakar, her darling children Vieara 12yrs, Nisarg 8yrs, Surag 5yrs, Devyani 2yrs and Meha 6 months, parents Michal and Helena, brothers Michal and Stefan, sisters Marea and Bozena, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. Rest in Peace Zuzana.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, (N39KN66) on Tuesday, August 6 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Wednesday, August 7 for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Patricia (Ciss) Bracken (née McCormack), Ballyglass, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Killenaule, Tipperary

The death occurred, peacefully, in the lovely care of the staff of Inis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, August 1 of Patricia (Ciss) Bracken, (née McCormack), Ballyglass, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her daughters Mary Nundlall (Dublin), Deirdre Glennon (Lanesboro) and Ricella O’Reilly (Tyrrellspass), sisters Eileen (Cork), Ursula (Canada) and brother Austin (New York), sons in law Peter and Greg, grandchildren Raja, Christopher, Conor, Caoimhe, Lauren, Freya, Saoirse, great-grandson Gerard, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode:N39 F439) on Saturday, August 3 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning, August 4 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, arriving for funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial

afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House Private Sunday morning, please.

Terry Leyden, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, July 31 of Terry Leyden Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of Anne and loving and devoted dad to Michael, Terence and Philip. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (Scully), grandchildren Pierce, Cody and Alex, relatives and friends.

Reposed at the home of his son Michael and daughter-in-law Jean at Friarstown on Friday, August 2 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, August 3 to St Mary's Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Tommy (Spike Jnr) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 of Tommy (Spike) McCormack Jnr, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim/ Bohermore, Galway.

He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday, August 5 from 12 noon until 5pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening, August 5 arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 6 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Family Flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

