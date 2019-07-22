Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 22, 2019

Matthew (Mattie) Fox, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, July 21 of Matthew (Mattie) Fox, Keenagh, Longford.

Deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Bernard, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Chapel, Longford this Tuesday afternoon, July 23 from 4pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kathy) Farrell (née McCormack), Bethlehem, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, July 20 of Kathleen (Kathy) Farrell (nee McCormack), Bethlehem, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, suddenly, at her residence in Bethlehem. Formerly of New York, USA.

Predeceased by her parents Anne and John McCormack. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sonny, daughters Sinead and Kelaine, sons Jamie, Kevin, Jeff and Pierce, daughters-in-law Aoife and Annette, sons-in-law Gary and Anthony, grandchildren Aoife, Maeve, Cormac, Kaila. Sadie, James, and Jessica, relatives neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will follow as soon as possible.

Christina (Crissie) Flood (née McGrath), St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, July 20 of Christina (Crissie) Flood (née McGrath), St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by her husband Ned and son Peter her grandchildren Grace and Conor ,daughter-in-law Sinead, sister Mai O'Reilly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral mass on Monday, July 22 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

James (Seamus) Carrigy, Robinstown, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 20 of James (Seamus) Carrigy, Robinstown, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Mel, baby sister Anne and step-brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his sister Josephine (Quinn), brother Brendan, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Anne and Gabrielle, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday, July 22 at Smith's Funeral Home, Granard from 4pm to 6pm with family time thereafter until removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 7 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 23 followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

Michael Reilly, 14 Shannonside View, Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 17 of Michael Reilly, 14 Shannonside View, Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Longford. Michael will be forever missed by his family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his good friends.

A few more steps along life's road, Perhaps a few more years, Then by God's grace we'll meet again, Beyond the vale of tears. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 22 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by burial in the local cemetery.

