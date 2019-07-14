Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 14, 2019

Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, following an illness bravely borne at the University Hospital Galway, on Friday, July 12, of Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon and formerly Park Road, Longford. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Louise (née Beirne), sons David and Steven, daughter-in-law Nicole, brothers Robert and Noel, sisters Joan (McLoughlin) and Mary (Farrell) - (deceased), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces, and a wide circle of friends across the world.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Thursday July 18 at 12 noon. Private cremation to take place at Lakeland Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West care of Crosby & Rogers Funeral Undertakers. House private at all times.

Carol Ross (née Cruise), Sonna, Slanemore, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the matron and staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Saturday, July 13, of Carol Ross (née Cruise), Sonna, Slanemore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Cecil; Carol will be very sadly missed by her sister Ann (Cash), sisters-in-law Miriam Gavin and Mary Ross, brothers-in-law Mick Cash, Alan Ross, Michael McCann and Larry Gavin, her adored nieces and nephews, extended family, caring neighbours and many friends. May Carol Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home Mullingar on Sunday, July 14 from 4pm to 6pm concluding with prayers. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 15 at 11am in St Michael's Church Sonna, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to The Injured Jockeys Fund. House private please.

Mai O'Reilly (née Leslie), Ballagh, Mullingar, Westmeath / Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Dundalk, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender loving care of Dealgan Nursing Home, on Saturday, July 13, of Mai O’Reilly, née Leslie, formerly of Ballagh, Mullingar and late of Lacken, Multyfarnham. Mai, in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Thomas, dear mother of Michael & Bridget (Williams) and grandmother of Sinéad, Conor and Ellen. She will be greatly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, together with nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Bridget’s home A91 W6F8, Ballybarrack, Dundalk, from 4pm until 8pm on Sunday, July 14. Removal on Monday morning, July 15 to St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, The Rock, Multyfarnham.

Coilin Don Owens, Alexandria, Virginia, USA, son of the late Seamus and Sarah Owens, formerly of, Strokestown, Roscommon / Navan, Meath



The death has occurred of Coilin Don Owens, of Alexandria, Virginia, USA, son of the late Seamus and Sarah Owens, formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Rathkenny, Navan, Co Meath, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Julianne and much loved father to Seamus and Conor. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, and daughters-in-law, Whitney and Amanda, grandsons Roenn and Arlan, and brothers Ronnie and Fergus, sister-in-law Barbara, nieces Ingrid and Jennifer, nephew Bennett, grand-nephew and nieces, and extended family, relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass takes place in Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria on Monday, July 15, interment at St Mary of Sorrows Historic Church. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Holy Cross Mission Center, PO Box 543, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556.

Liam & Susan Reilly, New York, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Longford

The deaths have occurred of Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan. Liam died on July 14 2018 in New York, and his sister Susan Verland died on November 5 2006 in New York. They are predeceased by their parents Thomas and Kate, brothers Seamus and Paul, sisters Kathleen and Mary, and Susan's husband Mike. Liam will be forever missed by his wife Sheila, son Meadthe and daughter Natasha. Susan will also be forever missed by her daughters Susan and Diane.

Both Liam and Susan will be forever remembered by their family, brothers Martin (Gowna), Colm and Danny (England) and Gerard (Ballinagh), sisters Annette (Roscommon) and Ellie (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and their many friends here in Ireland and the USA.

Time passes, love remains. May they both rest in peace.

Funeral Mass for both Liam and Susan will take place on Thursday, July 18 at 12 noon in The Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan followed by interment of their ashes in the local cemetery.

Kevin McLoughlin, The Post, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence on Thursday, July 11, of Kevin McLoughlin, The Post, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Peggy, son Ryan, daughters Kerri, Jodie & Leanne, parents Madge & Eamon, sisters Kathleen & Pauline, Ryan’s girlfriend Frances, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral on Sunday, July 14 at 10.30am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Ivory, Castletown Court, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, doctors and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Thursday, July 11 of Michael Ivory, Castletown Court, Delvin, Co Westmeath.Predeceased by his parents John & Ellen, brothers Jack, Loman & grand daughter Natasha. Loving father of Melissa, Brendan, Michael, Christopher. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, their mother and Michael's best friend Breda, sister Maria, brothers Tommy, Gerry, Frank, Bernie, Des, Aunt Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in the Church of The Assumption, Delvin on Sunday morning, July 14 at 11am followed by burial in Killulagh Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

