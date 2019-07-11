Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 12, 2019

George Casey, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 10 of George Casey, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his daughter Colette and his son David. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Colette, his sons and daughters, John, Maurice, Judy, Rosie, Brendan, Francis and Alison, his beloved grandchildren, his sister Mona and brother Jack, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford this Friday afternoon, July 12 from 3pm until 6pm, followed by removal to arrive at St Dominic's Church, Kenagh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 13 at 11am followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery. House private please.

Bernadette Connor (née Ward), Pallas, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, July 10 of Bernadette Connor (née Ward), Pallas, Abbeyshrule, Longford and late of Clonterm, Longford. Deeply regretted by her husband Tom, daughters Deirdre (Doherty) and Sarah, her sons Tommy, Johnny and Mark, son-in-law Damian, daughters-in-law Claire and Audrey, grandchildren Sean, Becca, Ross, Keelin, Ben, Taryn, Jack and Katie, sister Anna Cunningham, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 12 in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Longford Hospice, please.

Michael Ivory, Castletown Court, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, doctors and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Thursday, July 11 of Michael Ivory, Castletown Court, Delvin, Co Westmeath.Predeceased by his parents John & Ellen, brothers Jack, Loman & grand daughter Natasha. Loving father of Melissa, Brendan, Michael, Christopher. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, their mother and Michael's best friend Breda, sister Maria, brothers Tommy, Gerry, Frank, Bernie, Des, Aunt Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening, July 13 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of The Assumption, Delvin on Sunday morning, July 14 at 11am followed by burial in Killulagh Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.





