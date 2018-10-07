Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 7, 2018 - evening

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Folan (née Barden), formerly of The Demense and Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford / Galway



The death occurred on Saturday, October 6 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Folan (née Barden), formerly of The Demense and Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford / Galway. Predeceased by her husband John (late of Clifden, Co Galway), her brother Tom and sister Maureen. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; brother Micky (Lismore), Sean (Longford) and Seamus (Longford), Brendan (London), her sister Kitty Flynn (Clonbalt Woods, Longford), sisters in law, nieces, brother in law, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Monday, October 8 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Smith, Terenure, Dublin / Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, October 7 of John Smith, Terenure, Dublin, and late of Mullahoran, Cavan. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of John, Joan, Martin and David, devoted grandad to Brandon, Adam, Cian, Ewan, Claudia and Katie; he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brother Tommy, brother-in-law Mike, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

John will be reposing at his family home on Tuesday, October 9 from 4pm-7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 10 to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01-4926925. May He Rest in Peace.

John’s family would like to thank Dr Burke and all team of the I.C.U Unit of the Beacon Hospital for the love and care shown to John during his illness.

Stephen William ‘Willie’ Hudson, No.7 Chapel Street, Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at the North West Hospice Sligo, on Saturday, October 6 of Stephen William ‘Willie’ Hudson, No.7 Chapel Street, Boyle, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents. Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, and wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Willie will lie in repose at his residence (eircode F52 YK25) on Monday evening, October 8 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Tuesday morning, October 9 for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Enquiries to Michael Sweeney (087) 2625060.



Bridget Finn (née Brady), Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of the matron and staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 6 of Bridget Finn (née Brady), Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath. Wife of the late John Finn. Deeply regretted by her loving son Jimmy, daughter Sheila (Reid), grandchildren Alannah, James, Leah and Andrea, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore on Monday, October 8 from 5 - 7.15pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eileen King (née Hackett), Lissoy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Friday, October 5 of Eileen King (née Hackett), Lissoy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her son Enda, her niece Betty, nephews Tommy, Gerry, Richie and John, relatives friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, this Monday evening, October 8 from 5.30pm until 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 9 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

