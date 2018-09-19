Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Tom (Thomas) McLoughlin, Bath, England and Mullavornia, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Monday September 17, 2018 of Tom (Thomas) McLoughlin, Bath, England and Mullavornia, Ballymahon, Longford, suddenly in Ballymahon.

Sadly missed by his son Paul, sister Maureen (Keenan), brothers Pat and Michael, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Friday, September 21 at noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery.

Josephine McDermott (née Gumley), Seangharraí, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, September 17 of Josephine McDermott (nee Gumley) Seangharraí, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Sadly missed by her husband Hubert, her children Aisling, Pamela, Robert and Lorraine, her adored grandchildren Ryan and Nathan, her brother Joe, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Pamela at No. 5 Seangharraí, Ballinagh on Tuesday, September 18 from 4pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday, September 19 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning September 20 to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery, Crossdoney Road. House private to Family on Thursday morning please.

Br Thomas Grogan, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Br Thomas Grogan, Patrician Brother, Naas Road, Newbridge, and late of Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Reposing at the Patrician Brothers Monastery, Newbridge, from 3pm on Wednesday, September 19. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Wednesday evening September 19, to arrive at St Conleth’s Parish Church at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 20 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie