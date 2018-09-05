Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - evening

Michael Prunty, Ohill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 5 of Michael Prunty, Ohill, Longford.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife Marie, son Paul, daughter Lisa, brother Danny, sisters Mary Quinn, Teresa Mahon, Lucy Kelleher, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Friday, September 7 from 4.30pm with prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, for prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 8 at 11am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mullingar MRI Scanner Fund, c/o Davy Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please Note: Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is in Connolly Barracks. Please follow the signs.

Kathleen Sorohan (née Kelleher), Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Tuesday, September 4 of Kathleen Sorohan (nee Kelleher), Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly Cammagh, Moyne, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Dan, son Philip and grandson Daniel, sister Margaret Scully, Bornacoola and brother Vincent Kelleher, Main Street, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Charlie, daughters Margaret and Helen, grandson Joe, daughter-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, September 5 from 2pm until removal on Thursday, September 6 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, September 7 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Joe Flood, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Monday, September 3 of Joe Flood, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary Jo, sons and daughters Jimmy, John, Ger, Paddy, Maria (McLoughlin - Roscrea), Joseph, Michael, Breda (Slattery - Claremorris), Bernard, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, September 6 at 12 noon in The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please note there will be a one way system in operation to the house with entry only from Clonmee, there will be Stewards and directional signs in place.

Rosaleen Cox, 4 Rouan Manor, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, September 3 of Rosaleen Cox, 4 Rouan Manor, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon, formerly of the United States of America and Trialamartin, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Andrew and Rose, her brothers JJ, Johnny and Danny, her sisters Eileen and May. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters Ita, Pattie De Nash, Jane Lawe and Frances Farrell, sisters-in-law Olive and Anne, her many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, September 5 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, September 6 to St Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Jimmy Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Tuesday, September 4 of Jimmy Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Molly, and sons Sean and Michael. Deeply regretted by his daughters Pauline and Mary, sons Liam and Oliver, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Jimmy rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 5 from 2pm, followed by prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, September 6 to the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

