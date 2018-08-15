Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - evening

Eamonn Lynch, Lucan, Dublin / Creevy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Tuesday, August 14 of Eamonn Lynch, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Creevy, Co Longford.

Eamonn, beloved husband of Bernadette (Berna) and dear father of Rosemarie, Bernadette, Liam and his dearly departed daughter Fionnuala; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister Julia, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening August 16 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lucan on Friday morning August 17 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

PJ Smith, Main Street, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 14 of PJ Smith, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan, at Cavan General Hospital.

PJ, beloved husband of Theresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Breege Scott, Farringrave on Wednesday, August 15 from 7pm until 10pm and on Thursday, August 16 from 12 noon until 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening August 16 arriving at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Arva at 7pm. Funeral at 11am on Friday morning August 17 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.



Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in Manchester, England, on Monday, July 30 of Evelyn Cashin (née Lohan), Manchester, England and Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Teresa Lohan (Caggle) and her sister Pauline Duffy. Beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of David, Olivia and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, brother Sean, sisters Ita, Teresa, Mary, Bernadette and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, August 15 to St Bernard’s Church, Manchester, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 16 at 10am followed by burial in Cheable Cemetery. Memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated in St Bridget's Church, Four-MIle House, on Sunday, August 26 at 10am.

Mary Leahy (née Gibbons), Coventry, UK and formerly Newtown, Cloonfad, Roscommon

Following the recent death of her beloved husband Pa, the death occurred, peacefully at home on Friday, August 10 of Mary Leahy (nee Gibbons), Coventry, UK (formerly Newtown, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon), aged 92, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by sons, John and Kieran, daughter Catherine, daughters-in-law Mary and Kathryn, devoted grandchildren Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah, Megan and Conor, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Joint removal to St Anne's Church, Coventry at 7pm on Wednesday, August 15, followed by their Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Thursday, August 16. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Monday, August 13 of James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, brother John and sisters Mary and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe (Galway), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Private removal from Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore, on Saturday morning, August 18 to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie