Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 5, 2018

Tracey Ann O'Reilly, 7 River Crescent, Ballinalee, Longford / Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Thursday, August 2 of Tracey Ann O'Reilly, 7 River Crescent, Ballinalee, Longford / Gowna, Cavan. Sadly missed by her loving sons Shane and Ryan, her heartbroken parents John and Ann, brother John, sisters Sharon and Angela, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 5 in The Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Brendan Keogh, Cullenmore, Dring, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 1 of Brendan Keogh, Cullenmore, Dring, Co Longford, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Tragically taken from his loving parents, Marian and Kevin, sisters Niamh and Aine, brother in law Colm, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of friends, R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 5 in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private please. The family wishes to thank Vancouver General Hospital, Cavan General Hospital and the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Bridie Cunningham (née Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 1 of Bridie Cunningham (nee Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford, died at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons Christopher, Jamie, and Adam, her sister Margaret, and brother Gene, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, July 15 of Mr Matthew Gralton, Woodview House, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and Mount Prospect, Roscommon Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Niamh, sons Rian, and Odhran, his father Hugh, mother Elaine, brother Ray, grandparents Tommy and Marcella Clyne, Stonepark, Roscommon Town. Brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law, mother in law, aunts, cousins, and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence this Sunday, August 5 from 2pm until 9pm with family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Monday, August 6 with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please donations to The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust. May his gentle soul rest in God’s loving peace.



Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, on Friday, August 3 of Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath. Predeceased by his younger brother Dessie. Very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, nephews Anthony and Matthew, nieces Claire, Fiona and Olivia, sisters-in-law Marie and Kay, grandnephews, grandniece, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Leo rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Southill, Delvin, Westmeath / Cornamona, Galway

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, August 3 of Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Edmonton, Canada and formerly of Southill, Delvin, Co Westmeath and Cornamona, Co Galway. Loving husband of Mary-Ann and father of James, John, Michael and Maureen. Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sarah McKernan (Monaghan) and Breda Kiernan (Johnstown, Delvin), his brother in law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral and burial will take place in Canada on Friday next, August 10.

Mass for the repose of Mike's soul will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin on Friday next, August 10 also at 9.30am. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie