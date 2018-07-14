Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 14, 2018

Sean McNamee, Drumderg, Longford

The death has occurred on Wednesday, July 11 of Sean McNamee, Drumderg, Ballinalee, Co Longford peacefully at home.

Loving husband of Teresa and father of Genevieve Sean and Andrew, deeply regretted by his daughters in law Martina and Jolene, grandchildren Shannon Aoife Rian and Oran, brother Frank, sisters Rosaleen Anna and Veronica sister-in-law brothers in law nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Saturday, July 14 at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. House Private please.

Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, formerly of Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Philip, sisters Nan and Mary Kate McNamee (Molly, Aughnacliffe), brothers Patrick, Frank and Bill, Ellen Rose will be sadly missed by her sons Philip and Sean, daughter Terry, grandson Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and her close friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 14 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Gill, Maghera, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Thursday July 12 of Anthony ‘Tony’ Gill, Maghera, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath, aged 80, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (nee O'Brien), daughters Mary Teresa Keogan, Johanna Smith and Jacinta McDonnell and sons Anthony and James, his sisters Bernadette Cassells and Philomena Donlon and brother Brian, grandchildren and extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning, July 14 for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Tang at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Templevalley Cemetery.



Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Swords, Dublin

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, July 12 of Liam McPherson, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim and late of Swords, Co. Dublin, suddenly at his home.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Graham, brothers Michael (Coolock) and Frank (Sutton), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Saturday evening July 14 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, July 15 at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to Irish Cancer Society.

