Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 12, 2018

Sean McNamee, Drumderg, Longford

The death has occurred on Wednesday, July 11 of Sean McNamee, Drumderg, Ballinalee, Co Longford peacefully at home.

Loving husband of Teresa and father of Genevieve Sean and Andrew, deeply regretted by his daughters in law Martina and Jolene, grandchildren Shannon Aoife Rian and Oran, brother Frank, sisters Rosaleen Anna and Veronica sister-in-law brothers in law nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at home with removal arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Friday, July 13 at 8pm Funeral mass on Saturday, July 14 at 12 noon with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. House Private please.

Brigid Rowan, Foigha, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 11 of Brigid Rowan, Foigha, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and caring staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.

Lovingly remembered by her sisters Kitty (O'Sullivan) and Betty (McGoey), her brothers Jimmy, Fr John and Dan, her sisters-in-law Tess and Dolores, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives carers, friends and neighbors. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Foigha, Ballymahon this Thursday, July 12 from 10am until 8pm. Requiem Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh on Friday, July 13 at 12 noon followed by burial at Kilcommock Cemetery.

David Farrell, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 9 of David Farrell, 1 Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his dad Gerry, mam Teresa, sister Melissa, his nephew and godson Dylan and his partner Emma. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday, July 12 to St Mary's Church Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3pm. Family Flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Ellen Rose ‘Nell’ Kearns (née Kirwan), 32 Park Lane, Wembley, England, formerly of Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Philip, sisters Nan and Mary Kate McNamee (Molly, Aughnacliffe), brothers Patrick, Frank and Bill, Ellen Rose will be sadly missed by her sons Philip and Sean, daughter Terry, grandson Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and her close friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Rd, Longford on Friday, July 13 from 6pm until 8pm.Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 14 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please Note! Parking for Connell's Funeral Home is now in Connolly Barracks, please follow signs.

Bridget ‘Bridgie’ Beirne (née Quinn), Castland, Tulsk, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 10 of Bridget ‘Bridgie’ Beirne (nee Quinn), Castland, Tulsk, Roscommon, peacefully after a long illness gracefully borne at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her dear husband Charlie, loving daughter Bernadette Dufficy and sisters May and Nora. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son-in-law Jarlath, grandchildren Roxana, Cíaran and Gillian, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, July 12 from 6pm until 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 13 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

