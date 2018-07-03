Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Carmel Beirne (née Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 2 of Carmel Beirne (nee Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, suddenly at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Joe and dear mother of Mary McCartin (Limerick), James (Tullamore), Margaret and Suzanne O’Beirne (Mohill), deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Pat Hopkins (U,K,) sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Lying in repose at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Wednesday, July 4 from 5.30pm until 7pm, with removal to St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, July 5 followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to S.V.D.P. Donation box in Church.



Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, July 2 of Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (N41 A2T1) and formerly Centra, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his brother Mark and grandad Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Paul and Mary, brother Liam, sister Emma, grandad Eddie, granny Carmel and granny Teresa, extended Costello and Dolan families, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at (Supervalu, Carrick-on-Shannon), fellow members of the C.P.B.S and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, July 3 from 7pm until 10pm and on Wednesday, July 4 from 3pm until 10pm. Removal on Thursday, July 5 arriving St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin (N41 HRQ4) for Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm with funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to John Keogh, St. Vincent's Foundation, Elm Park, Dublin 4. One way traffic system in operation via Ballinamore / Carrick-on-Shannon Road. House strictly private on Thursday please.

Pat Connor, Shegeeragh, Tulsk, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the home of his son Raymond and daughter-in-law Gretta, on Saturday, June 30 of Pat Connor, Shegeeragh, Tulsk, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Maisie and formerly of The 4th Cavalry, Connolly Barracks, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Sharon, Gerard, Michelle and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 3 at 11am in the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Hughie Smith, 9 Sonas, Mullagh formerly Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in England, on Saturday, June 30 of Hughie Smith, 9 Sonas, Mullagh and formerly Palmyra, Mullagh, Cavan. Funeral arrangements later.

